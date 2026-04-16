Hood County 4H Council

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Hood County 4H Council

About this event

Hood County 4-H Summer Camps

Food Camp (8-10 years old), Non-4-H Member
$40

This camp will be June 23rd-25th, 2026 from 8:00am-11:30am at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers

Food Camp (8-10 years old), 4-H member
$25

This camp will be June 23rd-25th, 2026 from 8:00am-11:30am at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Food Camp (11-13 years old), Non-4-H Member
$40

This camp will be June 23rd-25th, 2026 from 1pm-4:30pm at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Food Camp (11-13 years old), 4-H member
$25

This camp will be June 23rd-25th, 2026 from 1pm-4:30pm at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Sewing Camp (8-10 years old), Non-4-H Member
$40

This camp will be June 29th- July 1st, 2026 from 8:00am-11:30am at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Sewing Camp (8-10 years old), 4-H member
$25

This camp will be June 29th- July 1st, 2026 from 8:00am-11:30am at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Sewing Camp (11-13 years old), Non-4-H Member
$40

This camp will be June 29th- July 1st, 2026 from 1pm-4:30pm at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Sewing Camp (11-13 years old), 4-H Member
$25

This camp will be June 29th- July 1st, 2026 from 1pm-4:30pm at Rancho Brazos Community Community Centers.

Ag & Natural Resources Camp
Free

PRICING & MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON

FCH Tour
Free

PRICING & MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON

Grilling Camp
Free

PRICING & MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON

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