Tonkabots MERCH Sales

• Choose custom text for each sleeve
• 3.8 oz., 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
• Lightweight, roomy, highly breathable, and moisture-wicking
• Features PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent
logos from fading
• Set-in sleeves
• Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
2XL 2025 WORLDS Tshirt
$27
3XL 2025 WORLDS Tshirt
$32
4XL 2025 WORLDS Tshirt
$34
Set of 4 Pint Glasses (Save $10)
$50
Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our most beloved Tonkabots characters...Start off with a set of four and save $10, then collect the new robot glass each year!
Gerald Pint Glass
$15
Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot Gerald.
Kimball Pint Glass
$15
Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot "Kimball Head," inspired by coach Dale Kimball!
2024 Sid Pint Glass
$15
Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved first ever champion robot Sid!
2025 Squid Pint Glass
$15
These high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our 2025 robot "Squid!"
2025 Hoodie (S-XL)
$40
Tonkabots 2025 Hoodie, sizes Small to X-large. Backs will have sponsor logos and year. **NOTE: Orders for hoodies have already been ordered, made and delivered for Duluth. If you would like to order a hoodie in time for Worlds, orders must be place NO LATER THAN MARCH 28 so we can include your shirt and transfer orders with our Worlds tshirt order.
2025 Hoodie (2XL)
$46
Tonkabots 2025 Hoodie, size 2XL. Backs will have sponsor logos and year. **NOTE: Orders for hoodies have already been ordered, made and delivered for Duluth. If you would like to order a hoodie in time for Worlds, orders must be place NO LATER THAN MARCH 28 so we can include your shirt and transfer orders with our Worlds tshirt order.
2025 Hoodie (3XL)
$51
Tonkabots 2025 Hoodie, size 3XL. Backs will have sponsor logos and year. **NOTE: Orders for hoodies have already been ordered, made and delivered for Duluth. If you would like to order a hoodie in time for Worlds, orders must be place NO LATER THAN MARCH 28 so we can include your shirt and transfer orders with our Worlds tshirt order.
Tonkabots Bucket Hat
$10
2024 Season Tonkabots Black Bucket Hat
**New** Drawstring Bag
$5
NEW for 2025: Tonkabots drawstring backpack with reflective strips.
Add a donation for Tonkabots Booster Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!