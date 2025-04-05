Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center
eventClosed
Hoodlums Concession Stand
2232 NE Jacksonville Rd
Ocala, FL 34470, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Drinks
$1.50
Canned soda, water, juice
Canned soda, water, juice
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Snack items
$1.50
chips, cookies, bars
chips, cookies, bars
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Hamburger
$4.50
closed
Cheeseburger
$5.50
closed
Hotdog
$3.50
closed
Popcorn
$2
closed
Pulled Chicken
$8.50
closed
BBQ Baked Beans
$3.50
closed
Fruit Cup
$2
closed
Other
$1
Use this option for unticketed items. generate quantity to post the correct amount.
Use this option for unticketed items. generate quantity to post the correct amount.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout