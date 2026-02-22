Hook'd Magazine Shop S26

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About this shop
Available for those that cannot pick up at UT Austin.
This fee will cover shipping of up to 3 magazines. Please increase the shipping fee quantity for every 3 magazines purchased.
(When increasing shipping fee quantity, put the same address for each item #)
Fall 2025
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Spring 2025
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Fall 2024
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Spring 2024
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Fall 2023
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Spring 2023
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!