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KWAR Foundation INC

About this raffle

Hooky Holiday 2025

🎟️ We’ve Got some Epic Raffles — and You Don’t Want to Miss
$5
$5 per entry, $20 for 5 entries. ✨ Raffle #1: Sunset + Chill Experience Package This prize includes: -$250 cash from Coast2Coast Mortgages - Fury Sunset Sail for Two with live music from Fury Commotion on the Ocean - Sunchill Beach Float to relax in style - Golf Cart Rental to cruise around like a local - Car Detailing to keep your ride spotless - Gift Certificate to Flow Spa for your perfect reset - One photo session with @FlyingDressKeyWest - $100 Kevin Kash to add some flair!
A tropical trifecta of fun, pampering, and pure island vibes
$5
🌴 Raffle #2: -$250 cash from Coast2Coast Mortgages - Fury Rum & Reggae Snorkel Sunset Tour for Two - Sunchill Beach Float to soak up the sun - Custom Facial from Ofy the Esthe - 3-Night Stay at Venture Out — your mini getaway! - Car Detailing because island sand gets everywhere - A beautiful beach bag from The Island Mercantile Ladies Boutique - $100 Kevin Kash.
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