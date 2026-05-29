Hooky Holiday Raffle 🌴

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About this raffle
Valued at $230+. Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay at the beautiful Perry Hotel & Marina Key West. Relax poolside, enjoy waterfront dining, and experience island-style comfort in one of Key West’s premier resorts.
Enjoy a one-hour beer with the man, the myth, the legend, Greg Oropeza. Pick his brain while sharing stories with one of Key West’s most well-known local lawyers!
Valued at $160. Enjoy an unforgettable live music sunset sail for two aboard Commotion on the Ocean. Cruise the turquoise waters of Key West while listening to live music and watching a world-famous sunset.
Valued at $150. Experience Key West’s marine life with a dolphin watch and snorkeling adventure for two. Spot playful dolphins in their natural habitat and snorkel vibrant reef waters.
Valued at $120. Snorkel tropical waters by day and enjoy a laid-back sunset cruise featuring rum punch, reggae music, and incredible ocean views for two guests.
Valued at $200. Recharge your body with a one-hour chiropractic wellness session from Dr. Mike Stern designed to help improve mobility, relieve tension, and support overall wellness.
Enjoy exclusive merch and a gift certificate from the one ane only Ofy The Esthe — perfect for self-care, skincare, and treating yourself 💁♀️
Valued at $250. Take your game to the next level with a Summer Nights Full Access membership to Elev8 Indoor Golf. Practice, play, and enjoy premium indoor golf experiences all summer long.
Win cash generously donated by Irish Kevin’s — one of Key West’s favorite nightlife destinations.
Valued at $190. Relax in style with a pair of SunChill float chairs — perfect for sandbars, pool days, and floating your worries away in the Florida Keys.
Alternative Method of Entry ("No Purchase Necessary"):
To obtain a free entry ticket without making a financial contribution, an individual must request an entry by mail.
1. How to Request: Hand-print your full legal name, complete physical mailing address, telephone number, and valid email address on a standard 3" x 5" index card or postcard.
2. Mailing Requirements: Mail the hand-printed card in a standard, handwritten, stamped envelope to: Key West YPN, Attn: Raffle Entry, 6406 Maloney Avenue, Key West, FL 33040
3. Strict Limits: There is a strict limit of one (1) free entry request per outer postmarked envelope. Only one (1) free ticket will be issued per person, per household, for the duration of this raffle drawing.
4. Deadlines: All mail-in free entry requests must be postmarked by June 5th, 2026 and received by June 10th, 2026 to allow for manual processing. Mass-produced, mechanically reproduced, automated, or third-party generated mail-in requests are strictly prohibited and will be disqualified.
5. Ticket Issuance: Upon receipt of a valid, compliant request, Key Wet YPN will manually fill out an official ticket stub on your behalf, enter it into the physical drawing bin, and email you a photo or confirmation of your assigned ticket number
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