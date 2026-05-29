Hooky Holiday Raffle 🌴

Alternative Method of Entry ("No Purchase Necessary"):

To obtain a free entry ticket without making a financial contribution, an individual must request an entry by mail.

﻿﻿﻿1. How to Request: Hand-print your full legal name, complete physical mailing address, telephone number, and valid email address on a standard 3" x 5" index card or postcard.

﻿﻿﻿2. Mailing Requirements: Mail the hand-printed card in a standard, handwritten, stamped envelope to: Key West YPN, Attn: Raffle Entry, 6406 Maloney Avenue, Key West, FL 33040

﻿﻿﻿3. Strict Limits: There is a strict limit of one (1) free entry request per outer postmarked envelope. Only one (1) free ticket will be issued per person, per household, for the duration of this raffle drawing.

﻿﻿﻿4. Deadlines: All mail-in free entry requests must be postmarked by June 5th, 2026 and received by June 10th, 2026 to allow for manual processing. Mass-produced, mechanically reproduced, automated, or third-party generated mail-in requests are strictly prohibited and will be disqualified.

﻿﻿﻿5. Ticket Issuance: Upon receipt of a valid, compliant request, Key Wet YPN will manually fill out an official ticket stub on your behalf, enter it into the physical drawing bin, and email you a photo or confirmation of your assigned ticket number