Hooky Spirit Night

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About this event
Bowling lane until 6:00pm
(If you arrive late, you will need to leave the bowling lane at 6pm for the next party)
Unlimited popcorn
Unlimited drinks
6 arcade cards valid for 1 hour each
Bowling lane until 7:15pm
Unlimited popcorn
Unlimited drinks
6 arcade cards valid for 1 hour each
Bowling lane until 6:00pm
(even if you arrive late you will need to leave the bowling area by 6pm for the next bowlers)
Unlimited popcorn
Unlimited drinks
Arcade card valid for 1 hour
Bowling lane until 7:15pm
Unlimited popcorn
Unlimited drinks
Arcade card valid for 1 hour
Arcade valid for 1 hr
Unlimited popcorn
Unlimited drinks
Note that your time does not begin until you swipe your card, so you are able to save it for use on another visit. ARCADE CARDS ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR TICKETS
$
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