Lee Martinez Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Lee Martinez Elementary PTA

About this event

Hooky Spirit Night

150 Alliance Blvd Suite 100

Hutto, TX 78634, USA

Party of 6 Bowling Bundle 5:00pm-6:00pm
$50

Bowling lane until 6:00pm

(If you arrive late, you will need to leave the bowling lane at 6pm for the next party)

Unlimited popcorn

Unlimited drinks

6 arcade cards valid for 1 hour each

Party of 6 Bowling Bundle 6:15pm-7:15pm
$50

Bowling lane until 7:15pm

Unlimited popcorn

Unlimited drinks

6 arcade cards valid for 1 hour each

Single Bowler 5:00-6:00pm
$10

Bowling lane until 6:00pm

(even if you arrive late you will need to leave the bowling area by 6pm for the next bowlers)

Unlimited popcorn

Unlimited drinks

Arcade card valid for 1 hour

Single Bowler 6:15pm-7:15pm
$10

Bowling lane until 7:15pm

Unlimited popcorn

Unlimited drinks

Arcade card valid for 1 hour

1 hour Arcade
$10

Arcade valid for 1 hr

Unlimited popcorn

Unlimited drinks

Note that your time does not begin until you swipe your card, so you are able to save it for use on another visit. ARCADE CARDS ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR TICKETS

Add a donation for Lee Martinez Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!