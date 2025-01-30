Hooley for Healing - Raffle - Tour of Ireland for TWO people

Your donation of $50/ticket gives you the opportunity to be 1 of only 200 people, to WIN an adventure, around the mystical island of Ireland. Total Value of package $5100 Tour dates: July 7th-July 14th, 2025 (Flights not included)

Your donation of $50/ticket gives you the opportunity to be 1 of only 200 people, to WIN an adventure, around the mystical island of Ireland. Total Value of package $5100 Tour dates: July 7th-July 14th, 2025 (Flights not included)

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