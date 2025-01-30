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Hooley for Healing - Raffle - Tour of Ireland for TWO people
Celtic Seasons Tours
$50
Your donation of $50/ticket gives you the opportunity to be 1 of only 200 people, to WIN an adventure, around the mystical island of Ireland.
Total Value of package $5100
Tour dates: July 7th-July 14th, 2025
(Flights not included)
Your donation of $50/ticket gives you the opportunity to be 1 of only 200 people, to WIN an adventure, around the mystical island of Ireland.
Total Value of package $5100
Tour dates: July 7th-July 14th, 2025
(Flights not included)
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