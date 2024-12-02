TAJ HOOPS ENTERPRISES INC
Hoop Phene Elite Academy February 2025
Academy skills development
$125
Academy offers skill and basketball IQ development in a fun group setting.
Speed And Agility
$100
speed and agility training focuses on improving your speed, ability to change direction as well as balance, strength and so much more.
Do it all
$200
Includes monthly membership for both academy and speed/agility
HPE Academy Drop In Session
$20
Unable to commit to a full month? Drop in for a session! Sessions are every Monday and Wednesday 5pm.
