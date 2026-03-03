Basketball is an Art :: A silent auction benefiting Hoops Against Homelessness

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Starting bid
Game on. 🎨🏀
This is a 1‑of‑1, hand‑painted basketball by Patch Whisky—where streetball culture meets original art. Bold colors, raw energy, and expressive brushwork wrap around the ball, turning a court classic into a display‑worthy collectible.
Every angle hits different. This piece was made to be shown, not played, and will never be recreated. A true crossover of art, sport, and street culture—perfect for collectors who like their walls (or shelves) loud.
Unique. Original. All style.
"Patch Whisky is an American muralist and fine artist. Patch is known for his vibrant, whimsical monsters, described as "psychedelic candy-coated" characters. His art, rooted in pop surrealism, often features mischievous creatures that he paints on canvases and murals throughout cities across the Country. These themes are inspired of his love for video games and cartoons from his childhood and they aim to transform ordinary spaces into immersive, fantastical environments that engage the viewer's imagination." More of his work can be viewed on his webpage Patch Whisky | paintings | murals or on Social Media @PatchWhisky
Starting bid
Street energy, elevated. 🎨🏀
This 1‑of‑1 hand‑painted basketball by Demetrius Bing (Art of Bing) turns a familiar game staple into a bold visual statement. Known for expressive linework, layered color, and movement‑driven composition, Bing uses the round form of the ball to create a piece that feels alive from every angle.
Made to be displayed, not played, this original work is completely unique and will never be replicated. A perfect blend of basketball culture, contemporary art, and creative freedom—this piece plays hard in any collection.
One ball. One artist. One chance.
Demetrius Bing is a Charleston-based abstract expressionist painter and the creative force behind Art of Bing. Working primarily with acrylic, spray paint, and mixed media, his work channels raw emotion into layered compositions that invite viewers to feel rather than simply observe. Rooted in personal experience, his paintings explore themes of identity, vulnerability, and transformation—often reflecting moments he once felt he had to hold in. Bing’s work has been featured in galleries such as Hagen Fine Art Gallery and has reached wider audiences through placements connected to popular culture, including Netflix’s Outer Banks. As both an exhibiting artist and community voice, he continues to build meaningful connections through his art, using each piece as a bridge between his inner world and the people who encounter it.
You can find more of his work at Art of Bing or on Social Media @artofbing.
Starting bid
Refined expression meets iconic form. 🎨🏀
This unique, hand‑painted basketball by Danielle Cohen reimagines a cultural staple as a sculptural work of contemporary art. Sophisticated use of color, restraint in mark‑making, and intentional composition transform the curved surface into an elegant, multidimensional canvas.
Created as a true one‑of‑one, this piece is designed for display and collection, offering a striking balance between sport, design, and fine art. From every angle, the work reveals quiet confidence and thoughtful craftsmanship—making it a distinctive addition to any curated collection.
Irreplaceable. Collectible. Unmistakably original.
Danielle Cather-Cohen is a Charleston-based impressionist and colorist with over 30 years of experience creating fine art rooted in emotion, movement, and the expressive power of color. Mentored from a young age by renowned American painter Evelyn Leavens, Danielle developed a lifelong devotion to the interaction between color and spirit, an artistic philosophy that continues to define her work today.
Working primarily in oil, along with watercolor, gouache, pencil, and epoxy, her collections span abstract and contemporary compositions, figurative studies, landscapes, wildlife, and signature nautical and seascape works. Her paintings are collected worldwide and are known for their ability to evoke mood, depth, and a sense of place.
At the heart of every piece is Danielle’s guiding philosophy:
“I strive for the essence of beauty ,a dance with color.”
Seven years ago, Danielle expanded her fine art practice into a luxury wallcovering line, translating her original paintings into repeat patterns that brought her expressive use of color and movement onto a larger scale. This evolution marked the beginning of a natural transition from canvas to interiors, laying the foundation for a broader home and textile collection that allows her art to live beyond the gallery and into everyday spaces.
You can find her work Danielle Cather Cohen Art – Cather-CohenArt,LLC and on Social Media @cathercohenart
Starting bid
A studied balance of precision and expression. 🎨🏀
This 1‑of‑1 hand‑painted basketball by Ryan Beck elevates a universally recognized object into a sophisticated work of contemporary art. Known for her controlled compositions and confident use of color, Beck treats the curved surface as a seamless canvas, creating a piece that feels deliberate, sculptural, and visually cohesive from every angle.
Designed exclusively for display, this unique work bridges the worlds of sport, design, and fine art. This is a fun and striking piece of art, it offers collectors a refined statement piece that rewards close looking and thoughtful placement.
Distinctive.Bold. Collectible.
Ryan Beck is a Charleston-based coastal artist whose work captures the emotional connection between people and place. Raised on Cape Cod and now painting from her studio in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Beck draws on a lifelong relationship with the coast, shaped by years spent working on boats and studying marine environments along the Eastern Seaboard and the coasts of Mexico. Her paintings focus not on replicating what is seen, but on expressing what is felt—quiet stillness, joyful movement, and the grounding presence of the sea. Often described as a “visual exhale,” Beck’s work is internationally collected and celebrated for bringing calm, warmth, and a sense of home into living spaces. Deeply rooted in lived experience and craftsmanship, her art is created to be timeless—pieces meant to be lived with, remembered, and passed down.
Find more at RyanBeck.com or @ryanbeckart
Starting bid
Alice Colin — One‑of‑One Painted Basketball
Elegant form, intuitive color. 🎨🏀
This one‑of‑a‑kind, hand‑painted basketball by Alice Colin reinterprets an iconic object through a thoughtful, contemporary lens. Known for her sophisticated sense of color and balance, Colin transforms the curved surface into a harmonious, sculptural composition that unfolds beautifully from every angle.
Created as a true 1‑of‑1 and intended for display, this piece bridges sport and fine art with quiet confidence and modern refinement. A distinctive collector’s work that feels both current and timeless.
Unique. Refined. Collectible.
Alice Colin is a Charleston-based artist specializing in mixed-media and portrait work that explores identity, culture, and emotion. Originally from Bordeaux, France, her global life experiences deeply inform her art. Using acrylics alongside recycled and found materials, Colin creates vibrant, textured compositions that celebrate diversity, personal history, and human connection through bold color and expressive form.
Find more @Alinecolin.art or on her website AliceColin.com
Starting bid
Framed print by local Charleston artist Julie Wheeler.
Julie grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. At a young age she started drawing + painting lessons, where she found her love for art. Her college career began at Loyola University in New Orleans, where she studied graphic design and painting. While studying Hospitality Management + Marketing at Ohio University she took numerous studio art courses to further her education in the fine arts. Upon graduation she continued to create radiant artwork.
With her eye for interior design, Julie has enthusiastically taken on private painting commissions for lacking spaces in offices + homes. Her main mediums are acrylic and gold leaf.
Her work ranges from colorful abstracts to low country inspired landscapes. She also offers custom pieces such as house renderings, pet portraits and wedding paintings. Along with canvas paintings she has found a love for mural work. She offers custom home and business wall art. For commissions and mural inquiries you can email [email protected].
You can find her larger murals all around Charleston: R.L. Jones Rec Center, The Pineapple Hut, Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission, Body by Design, Day Drink Brunch Lounge, Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, The Channel Apartments, Fuel Charleston, Fried Green Banana Food Truck, State Farm, Atlantic Palms, Grow Financial, Scraps of Magic and Big Mike’s Ice Cream. Her mural work was also featured on HGTV.
More of her work can be found at https://artbyjuliewheeler.com/ or on Instagram @artbyjuliewheeler
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