Basketball is an Art :: A silent auction benefiting Hoops Against Homelessness

Patch Whisky — One‑of‑One Painted Basketball

Game on. 🎨🏀

This is a 1‑of‑1, hand‑painted basketball by Patch Whisky—where streetball culture meets original art. Bold colors, raw energy, and expressive brushwork wrap around the ball, turning a court classic into a display‑worthy collectible.

Every angle hits different. This piece was made to be shown, not played, and will never be recreated. A true crossover of art, sport, and street culture—perfect for collectors who like their walls (or shelves) loud.

Unique. Original. All style.





"Patch Whisky is an American muralist and fine artist. Patch is known for his vibrant, whimsical monsters, described as "psychedelic candy-coated" characters. His art, rooted in pop surrealism, often features mischievous creatures that he paints on canvases and murals throughout cities across the Country. These themes are inspired of his love for video games and cartoons from his childhood and they aim to transform ordinary spaces into immersive, fantastical environments that engage the viewer's imagination." More of his work can be viewed on his webpage Patch Whisky | paintings | murals or on Social Media @PatchWhisky