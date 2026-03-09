Minarets Foundation, Inc - Softball

Hosted by

Minarets Foundation, Inc - Softball

About this event

DRAFT - - - - - Hoops for Harmony

45077 Rd 200

O'Neals, CA 93645, USA

Door Entry
$3

Come watch all the excitement and check out our Silent Auction items. Adults $3, Children Free.

SILENT AUCTION PAYMENTS
Pay what you can

WINNING BIDDERS ONLY - AMOUNT MUST MATCH THE FINAL BID NAME AND PRICE AS LISTED ON THE BID SHEET. (Silent Auction Closes 3/15 at Halftime of the last game).

SNACK BAR
Pay what you can

Grab some items from our snack bar while you enjoy the action! (Payment must be made in the presence of the snack bar attendant - item prices will be listed at the snack bar)

Add a donation for Minarets Foundation, Inc - Softball

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!