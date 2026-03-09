DRAFT - - - - - Hoops for Harmony

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About this event
O'Neals, CA 93645, USA
Come watch all the excitement and check out our Silent Auction items. Adults $3, Children Free.
WINNING BIDDERS ONLY - AMOUNT MUST MATCH THE FINAL BID NAME AND PRICE AS LISTED ON THE BID SHEET. (Silent Auction Closes 3/15 at Halftime of the last game).
Grab some items from our snack bar while you enjoy the action! (Payment must be made in the presence of the snack bar attendant - item prices will be listed at the snack bar)
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