Robinson Family Foundation

Hosted by

Robinson Family Foundation

About this event

Hoops for Healing Sponsorships

700 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101, USA

Title Sponsorship
$25,000

Premier naming recognition (“Hoops for Healing presented by…”) - Top logo placement on all event materials, signage, and digital promotions - Verbal recognition from the stage - Prominent on-stage and room branding 

Premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets


VIP Admission
$10,000

Logo placement on or near the main stage, verbal recognition during program, high-visibility signage throughout the event space, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets, and inclusion in event program 

Dinner Sponsor
$10,000

Logo placement on or near the main stage, verbal recognition during program, high-visibility signage throughout the event space, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets, inclusion in event program 

Silent Auction Sponsor
$7,500

Logo featured on silent auction bidding technology and displays, logo in event program and signage, strong engagement with all attendees during bidding, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets

Autograph Table Sponsorship
$5,000

5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets (2 sponsors per table), autographed basketball or memorabilia displayed at table, recognition at the table and in event materials, inclusion in event program

Bar Sponsorship
$5,000

5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets, branding at event bar, logo on event signage, inclusion in event program

Centerpiece Sponsor
$5,000

Logo recognition on all table centerpieces, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets

Menu Card Sponsor
$5,000

Logo recognition on menu cards at each place setting, logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets

Giveaway Sponsor (Mini Basketballs)
$5,000

Branded take home favor at each place setting (item TBD by mutual agreement), logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets 

Audiovisual Sponsor
$5,000

Emcee recognition during the event, logo in slideshow, logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets

Dessert Sponsor
$5,000

Branding on plated dessert presentation, logo recognition in event materials, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets

Wine Sponsor
$5,000

Branding on bottles at each table, logo on event signage, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets


Live Auction Sponsor
$3,500

Recognition during the live auction portion of the program, logo placement on auction signage, inclusion in event program, 2 Premium table tickets

Premium Table Sponsor
$3,000

Table of 10 guests, company name placard displayed at the table, company name included in program

Table Sponsor
$2,500

Table of 10 guests, company name placard displayed at the table, company name included in program

Banner Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo displayed on event banner signage (not to exceed 4’ x 8’), branding only (no table included), limited availability (approximately 10 spots)

Green Ribbon Sponsor (Mental Health)
$1,000

Company logo displayed on event banner signage, verbal recognition as a Green Ribbon Sponsor during the event, branding only (no table included)

Red Ribbon Sponsor (Heart Health)
$1,000

Company logo displayed on event banner signage, verbal recognition as a Red Ribbon Sponsor during the event, branding only (no table included)

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