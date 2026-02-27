Hoops for Healing Sponsorships

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About this event
Premier naming recognition (“Hoops for Healing presented by…”) - Top logo placement on all event materials, signage, and digital promotions - Verbal recognition from the stage - Prominent on-stage and room branding
Premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets
Logo placement on or near the main stage, verbal recognition during program, high-visibility signage throughout the event space, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets, and inclusion in event program
Logo placement on or near the main stage, verbal recognition during program, high-visibility signage throughout the event space, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets, inclusion in event program
Logo featured on silent auction bidding technology and displays, logo in event program and signage, strong engagement with all attendees during bidding, premium table of 10 guests & 4 VIP Access Tickets
5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets (2 sponsors per table), autographed basketball or memorabilia displayed at table, recognition at the table and in event materials, inclusion in event program
5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets, branding at event bar, logo on event signage, inclusion in event program
Logo recognition on all table centerpieces, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Logo recognition on menu cards at each place setting, logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Branded take home favor at each place setting (item TBD by mutual agreement), logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Emcee recognition during the event, logo in slideshow, logo included in program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Branding on plated dessert presentation, logo recognition in event materials, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Branding on bottles at each table, logo on event signage, inclusion in event program, 5 Premium table tickets & 2 VIP Access Tickets
Recognition during the live auction portion of the program, logo placement on auction signage, inclusion in event program, 2 Premium table tickets
Table of 10 guests, company name placard displayed at the table, company name included in program
Table of 10 guests, company name placard displayed at the table, company name included in program
Company logo displayed on event banner signage (not to exceed 4’ x 8’), branding only (no table included), limited availability (approximately 10 spots)
Company logo displayed on event banner signage, verbal recognition as a Green Ribbon Sponsor during the event, branding only (no table included)
Company logo displayed on event banner signage, verbal recognition as a Red Ribbon Sponsor during the event, branding only (no table included)
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