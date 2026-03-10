Help and Emergency Response (The HER Shelter)

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Help and Emergency Response (The HER Shelter)

About this event

Hoops for Homeless Partnerships

884 Bells Mill Rd

Chesapeake, VA 23322, USA

Champion for Change
$1,000

• Premier logo placement on event T-shirts, banners, and flyers

• Recognition in press release and throughout event

• Vendor table opportunity

• Social media sponsor spotlight

• Option to include branded promo items in player bags

Game Changer
$500

• Logo on event banner and flyer

• Social media shoutout

• Option to include promo items in giveaway bag

Team Player
$250

Name or logo listed on event flyer

• Social media mention


Community Supporter
$100

• Public thank-you on social media

• Recognition as a supporter on our website


Table Vendor
$50

Share your business with attendees. You bring your own table (no more than 8 feet) and chairs. We will provide electricity if needed but please bring power cords.

Food Vendor
Free

No cost to bring your food truck with a 10% donation from your gross revenue. You will be asked to provide proof of insurance and health permit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!