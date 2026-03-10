Hoops for Homeless Partnerships

Hosted by
About this event
• Premier logo placement on event T-shirts, banners, and flyers
• Recognition in press release and throughout event
• Vendor table opportunity
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Option to include branded promo items in player bags
• Logo on event banner and flyer
• Social media shoutout
• Option to include promo items in giveaway bag
Name or logo listed on event flyer
• Social media mention
• Public thank-you on social media
• Recognition as a supporter on our website
Share your business with attendees. You bring your own table (no more than 8 feet) and chairs. We will provide electricity if needed but please bring power cords.
No cost to bring your food truck with a 10% donation from your gross revenue. You will be asked to provide proof of insurance and health permit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!