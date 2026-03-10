Hoops for Homeless Registration

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About this event
$
Registration for 5 team players. Please note that this is the early bird rate. This rate is good until 4/23/26. After which it will increase to $200.
Teams will need to arrive by 8AM to participate.
Register here if you are interested in volunteering. Our volunteer coordinator will reach out closer to the event with available shifts. Please note that NO basketball skills are required
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