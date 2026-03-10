Help and Emergency Response (The HER Shelter)

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Help and Emergency Response (The HER Shelter)

About this event

Hoops for Homeless Registration

884 Bells Mill Rd

Chesapeake, VA 23322, USA

Add a donation for Help and Emergency Response (The HER Shelter)

$

Team Registration
$125
Available until Apr 23

Registration for 5 team players. Please note that this is the early bird rate. This rate is good until 4/23/26. After which it will increase to $200.

Teams will need to arrive by 8AM to participate.

Volunteer
Free

Register here if you are interested in volunteering. Our volunteer coordinator will reach out closer to the event with available shifts. Please note that NO basketball skills are required

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!