Hop on Downtown - DTK MERCHANTS (2026-04-04)

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About this event
Promoting your business through samples, special offers, giveaways, or general business promotion.
If you plan to serve or sell food, please indicate this in your response so we can ensure all City and special event food requirements are properly addressed.
Interactive, family-friendly activities such as games, crafts, face painting, or other fun experiences for children and families.
$
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