Kissimmee Main Street

Hosted by

Kissimmee Main Street

About this event

Hop on Downtown (2026) - SPONSORSHIP

Broadway

Kissimmee, FL 34741, USA

BUNNY Sponsor item
BUNNY Sponsor
$5,000

* A booth near the entertainment stage area to promote your company
* A special “Thank You to our Platinum Sponsors” will be included on all press releases
* Radio mention
* A video (reel or story) thank you on social media
* Identified as premiere sponsor on flyer
* Logo on event wayfinder a-frames during the events
* Logo enlarged on all promotional materials

* PLUS All of the “Little Lamb” Sponsor benefits

LITTLE LAMB Sponsor item
LITTLE LAMB Sponsor
$2,500

* Logo will be displayed at the event stage
* Company Name & Logo will appear on website
* Logo on promotional yard signs

* PLUS All of the “Chick” Sponsor benefits

CHICK Sponsor item
CHICK Sponsor
$1,500

* Company name will appear on the back of event day staff and volunteer t-shirts

All of the “Duckling” Sponsor benefits

DUCKLING Sponsor item
DUCKLING Sponsor
$500

* 10X10 Booth Space
* Mention in all emails
* Postings on social media platforms
* Business name and logo appear on flyer

Add a donation for Kissimmee Main Street

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!