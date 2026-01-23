Hop on Downtown (2026) - SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
* A booth near the entertainment stage area to promote your company
* A special “Thank You to our Platinum Sponsors” will be included on all press releases
* Radio mention
* A video (reel or story) thank you on social media
* Identified as premiere sponsor on flyer
* Logo on event wayfinder a-frames during the events
* Logo enlarged on all promotional materials
* PLUS All of the “Little Lamb” Sponsor benefits
* Logo will be displayed at the event stage
* Company Name & Logo will appear on website
* Logo on promotional yard signs
* PLUS All of the “Chick” Sponsor benefits
* Company name will appear on the back of event day staff and volunteer t-shirts
All of the “Duckling” Sponsor benefits
* 10X10 Booth Space
* Mention in all emails
* Postings on social media platforms
* Business name and logo appear on flyer
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