Hope 4 Hooves

17TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER! SATURDAY AUGUST 15, 2026- 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Arts/Crafts sellers space fee is $45 (non-refundable). To reserve your space, please use this app to complete payment. We do accept checks also (to AGES, mailed to address above)

Please return NO later than August 1, 2026

Please bring your own table(s), chair(s), and canopy. Please arrive no later than 9:30am for set-up, day of the event. Food and beverages will be for sale on-site. Some vendors may set up the day before - please inquire.