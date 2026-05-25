Conasupo

Offered by

Conasupo

About the memberships

Hope Academy by HSL-MLSGO

Initial Player Registration
$50

Every registered player receives access to the official MLS GO experience, including official MLS GO uniforms and one month of participation in a structured development program powered by Hope Soccer League. Academy partisipants 5A thru U15 will recevie one free admissions ticket to a MLS Game. Many prizes and food distribution by CONASUPO and CDL.

HOPE Academy Training Fee
$20

Renews monthly

Your monthly training fee helps provide players with access to structured soccer development through the HOPE Academy powered by Hope Soccer League and MLS GO.

Monthly contributions support:

  • Professional coaching and player development
  • Weekly training sessions
  • Field usage and facility costs
  • Training equipment and program supplies
  • Player development activities and league operations
  • Snacks, beverages, and player support resources

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!