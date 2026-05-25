Hope Academy by HSL-MLSGO

About the memberships
Every registered player receives access to the official MLS GO experience, including official MLS GO uniforms and one month of participation in a structured development program powered by Hope Soccer League. Academy partisipants 5A thru U15 will recevie one free admissions ticket to a MLS Game. Many prizes and food distribution by CONASUPO and CDL.
Renews monthly
Your monthly training fee helps provide players with access to structured soccer development through the HOPE Academy powered by Hope Soccer League and MLS GO.
Monthly contributions support:
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