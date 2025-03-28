Hope After Betrayal Shop

After betrayal, triggers can feel like ambushes—suddenly hijacking your brain, flooding your body, and keeping you trapped in cycles of pain and reactivity. You’re not “crazy” for struggling—your nervous system is simply sounding the alarm.





In this powerful webinar, our Executive Director unpacks the neurobiology of triggers in a way that’s clear and practical. You’ll gain insight into what’s happening in your brain and body, and why.





Most importantly, you’ll walk away with:





✨ Tools to calm the storm when triggers strike



✨ Grounding techniques to help you feel safe again



✨ Spiritual encouragement to remind you that healing is possible





This isn’t about just “coping” with triggers—it’s about learning how to triumph over them so they no longer control your story.





With this purchase you will receive the webinar, slides, and a downloadable webinar resource.





Upon purchase, you will receive an email with all the details and access to your bundle within 24 hours.