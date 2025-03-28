Hope After Betrayal Shop

Offered by
Meg Wilson watched her world fall apart when her husband confessed to years of sexual addiction. She has intimate knowledge of the devastation that follows–and she has come through the other side.
In her groundbreaking Hope After Betrayal, Meg provides reassuring counsel, compassionate insight, and wise direction. By sharing her story, talking to other women who’ve been in a similar situation, and turning to Scripture, Wilson has helped countless readers through the steps to recovery–and shows how you can follow that same path out of the darkness.
This newly revised and expanded edition includes new lessons Meg has learned over the last decade. A compelling final chapter by Meg’s husband sheds further light on the difficult road to healing from sexual addiction, and a thoughtful new appendix addresses the effect sexual addiction has on children in the home.
“Hope After Betrayal is a strong and sure lifeline that thousands of women will reach for in a drowning moment. Meg offers careful, clear direction and encouragement in each chapter while unveiling the truth about sexual addiction. . . . This valuable tool should be required reading for every wife and every mother of sons.”
–Robin Jones Gunn, best-selling author of the Sisterchicks Series
Healing Hope Workbook is the companion workbook to Hope After Betrayal. Now women can individually, or as a group, walk through each chapter, following the practical exercises and journal prompts provided.
Meg does an excellent job of helping women to slow down, dig deep, and confront key questions. Each exercise is designed to remove the obstacles that keep women stuck in their pain. This workbook will aid any woman's healing journey.
Package Includes:
- Hope After Betrayal Book
- Hope After Betrayal Companion Workbook
Shipping to Canada
In Victory Over Betrayal, Eugenia shares hard-earned wisdom, biblical encouragement, and practical tools to help women begin reclaiming the joy that betrayal tried to steal.
This book is more than a story—it’s a lifeline for anyone walking through the deep waters of relational trauma.
We’re honored to share this powerful resource written by one of our own—Eugenia, a faithful Healing Hope Group facilitator and our dedicated Board Secretary. Eugenia has graciously donated copies of her book to the ministry, and we’re offering them to you with all proceeds going directly to support the work of Hope After Betrayal Ministries.
Whether you're in the middle of your healing journey or walking alongside someone who is, this book is a valuable companion filled with truth, hope, and the reminder that victory is possible.
After betrayal, triggers can feel like ambushes—suddenly hijacking your brain, flooding your body, and keeping you trapped in cycles of pain and reactivity. You’re not “crazy” for struggling—your nervous system is simply sounding the alarm.
In this powerful webinar, our Executive Director unpacks the neurobiology of triggers in a way that’s clear and practical. You’ll gain insight into what’s happening in your brain and body, and why.
Most importantly, you’ll walk away with:
✨ Tools to calm the storm when triggers strike
✨ Grounding techniques to help you feel safe again
✨ Spiritual encouragement to remind you that healing is possible
This isn’t about just “coping” with triggers—it’s about learning how to triumph over them so they no longer control your story.
In this transformative 2 hour session, you’ll:
✔️ Gain insight into how EFT (Emotional Freedom
Techniques) can release and transform negative emotions
✔️ Develop practical tools to calm your nervous system and find peace when emotions feel out of control
✔️ Learn how betrayal trauma impacts emotions—and how to begin mending from the inside out
✔️ Practice simple techniques you can use anytime a trigger threatens to take over
Your heart was never meant to live in pieces.
In this webinar, you’ll be gently guided to pivot from pain to purpose and experience the encouragement that your hurting heart can feel whole again.
Together, we’ll uncover:
✨ The lies pain tries to write into your story.
✨ How betrayal and heartbreak distort your view of yourself and God.
✨ Practical steps to break free into the truth of God’s promises.
✨ Encouragement that healing is not only possible—it’s God’s desire for you.
Whether you feel stuck in grief, weighed down by betrayal, or simply longing for restoration, this webinar will remind you that God is in the business of making broken hearts whole again.
Your story isn’t over. Let Him write redemption into your next chapter.
Discover who you are in Christ—beyond the pain of betrayal.
Betrayal doesn’t just break trust—it shakes your sense of self. Questions like “Who am I now?” or “Was I not enough?” can leave you feeling lost, unseen, and unworthy. But betrayal does not get to define you—God does.
In this powerful webinar, you will:
✨ Discover why betrayal impacts your identity so deeply.
✨ Uncover the lies shame and trauma try to write into your story.
✨ Learn what God says about your worth, value, and identity in Him.
✨ Begin reclaiming your true identity—rooted in Christ, not in someone else’s choices.
Your purchase includes:
✔️ Full webinar video
✔️ Copy of the slides
✔️ A downloadable resource with 100 Identity Statements declaring who you are in Christ.
Forgiveness after betrayal is one of the most misunderstood — and most sacred — parts of healing.
Too often, betrayed partners are told that forgiveness means forgetting, reconciling, or pretending the pain never happened. But real forgiveness isn’t denial. It’s the slow, courageous process of releasing what’s poisoning your soul — without excusing what broke your heart.
In this 90-minute session, you’ll:
The holiday season can feel especially heavy when you’re carrying grief, stress, or unmet expectations.
When the Holidays Hurt is a gentle, hope-filled webinar designed to help you navigate this season with honesty and compassion.
Through practical tools and biblical encouragement you’ll learn how to honor your emotions, find moments of peace, and experience God’s nearness in the midst of pain.
Your Purchase Includes:
