Hope Comes ALIVE - The Lyndsie Family Concert

Hosted by
About this event
Recommended price per ticket is $15. You can make additional donations now with your ticket or at the event.
4 VIP tickets for you and your guests
VIP seating in the reserved Bronze section
Recognition as a supporting sponsor
Contribution toward making this night possible
8 VIP tickers for you and your guests
VIP reserved seating
Priority entry into the venue
Name recognition as a Silver Sponsor
Support of the LOSS Team mission
10 VIP tickets for you and your guests.
Premium VIP seating with the best view of the concert.
Reserved seating section.
Early VIP entry and check in.
Verbal recognition during the event.
Logo or name recognition in select event promotions (time sensitive)
Direct support of LOSS Team programs and families.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!