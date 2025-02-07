Hope Always Foundation

Hosted by

Hope Always Foundation

About this event

Hope Always at The Painted Penguin

122 Hawthorn Ctr unit 106

Vernon Hills, IL 60061, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy a reserved private-room seat, choose up to four interactive activities, receive raffle tickets and access exclusive extras throughout the event.

Graffiti Art
$45

Try your hand at spray painting to design bold, urban-inspired art.

Cuble
$15

3D paper puzzles that inspire creativity and fun, requiring no glue or scissors.

Beads and Bracelets
$20

Create your own unique accessories with colorful beads and charms.

Ceramics
$20

Get creative by painting your favorite ceramic pieces in your favorite colors.

Slime Station
$25

Mix, stretch and customize your own gooey masterpiece to take home!

Canvas Creations
$25

Unleash your inner artist by painting on a canvas to make a masterpiece.

Paint Pouring
$35

A hands-on activity that lets participants pour, tilt, and watch colors come alive on canvas.

1 Raffle Ticket for $1
$1

1 Raffle Ticket

6 Raffle Ticket $5
$5

6 Raffle Ticket

15 Raffle Tickets for $10
$10

15 Raffle Ticket

Add a donation for Hope Always Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!