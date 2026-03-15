Hope Always Foundation
Hope Always Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hope Always Foundation

Offered by

Hope Always Foundation

About this shop

Add a donation for Hope Always Foundation

$

Sales closed

Home, Kitchen & Drinkware!

Bamboo Bay King Size Comforter item
Bamboo Bay King Size Comforter
$99

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, the Bamboo Bay king sized comforter.

Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer item
Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer item
Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer
$199

Large, multifunctional countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer item
Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer item
Our Place Wonder Oven / Air Fryer
$149

Standard, multifunctional countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Jug item
Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Jug item
Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Jug item
Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Jug
$39

101 oz. stainless steel water bottle. Color preference: White, Black, Blue

Our Place Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set item
Our Place Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
$299

Multifunctional cookware set includes the Always Pan, Mini Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and Mini Perfect Pot with lids.

Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw (Copy) item
Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw (Copy) item
Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw (Copy)
$29

1 - Stanley + Calia Quencher H2.O Tumbler.

Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw item
Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw item
Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw item
Stanley + Calia 30 oz Tumbler with Straw
$399

Case of 15 - Stanley + Calia Quencher H2.O Tumbler.

Ello Stainless Steel Pop & Fill Water Bottles item
Ello Stainless Steel Pop & Fill Water Bottles item
Ello Stainless Steel Pop & Fill Water Bottles item
Ello Stainless Steel Pop & Fill Water Bottles
$39

Pack of 2, insulated stainless steel water bottle features a convenient push-button lid and secure locking mechanism. Colors: Dune and Charcoal, Eucalyptus & Sea or Tangerine & Plum

Pogo Brand Tritan Water Bottle with Straw item
Pogo Brand Tritan Water Bottle with Straw item
Pogo Brand Tritan Water Bottle with Straw
$19

Pack of 3, Tritan™ plastic, this 32 oz. water bottle, silicone straw lid with leak proof protective cover and soft touch cary loop. Colors: Sky, Blueberry and Pogo Gray, Lilac, Pink Satin and Pogo Gray

Case of 6: Zulu - 40 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle item
Case of 6: Zulu - 40 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle item
Case of 6: Zulu - 40 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$149

Sage - Case of 6 - 40 oz. stainless steel water bottle keeps cold for 24+ hours, is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Includes three interchangeable lids.

Our Place Mini Cookwear Duo item
Our Place Mini Cookwear Duo item
Our Place Mini Cookwear Duo
$149

Mini Always Pan with Lid- 8.5 in diameter pan. Holds 1.2 quarts. Steam release lid, Mini Perfect Pot with Lid- 8.5 in diameter pot. Holds 2.5 quarts. Self straining lid.

Cele Chats Conversation Cards Game item
Cele Chats Conversation Cards Game item
Cele Chats Conversation Cards Game
$19

Conversation card games are great for deepening connections and boosting happiness. Game includes 110 cards.

Bestway PowerTouch AC Electric Air Pump item
Bestway PowerTouch AC Electric Air Pump item
Bestway PowerTouch AC Electric Air Pump
$19

Equipped with multiple nozzles to ensure compatibility with a wide range of products. Uses AC power. 1 air pump

Conair 1875-Watt Compact Hair Dryer item
Conair 1875-Watt Compact Hair Dryer item
Conair 1875-Watt Compact Hair Dryer
$19

Conair 1875-Watt hair dryer, model 247BW compact hair dryer. Features 2 heat/speed settings and a cool shot button.

EvolveYou Yoga Mat item
EvolveYou Yoga Mat item
EvolveYou Yoga Mat item
EvolveYou Yoga Mat
$29

0.8 inches x 23.6 inches. Mat is 5 mm thick and features anti-slip technology. Top layer is 100% polyurethane foam and bottom layer is 100% natural rubber.

Hello Kitty Pool Raft Float item
Hello Kitty Pool Raft Float
$19

Raft is 70" x 23". Both floats support 250 pounds. Ages 14+.

Love Ellie Multi Mirror item
Love Ellie Multi Mirror item
Love Ellie Multi Mirror item
Love Ellie Multi Mirror
$25

Case of 2 Mirrors, The Multi-Mirror features Bluetooth speakers and an anti-fog surface. Charge cable included.

Babyganics Toy, Table & Highchair Wipes item
Babyganics Toy, Table & Highchair Wipes item
Babyganics Toy, Table & Highchair Wipes
$39

Case of 12, pack of 25. Babyganics toy, table & highchair wipes are durable and non-abrasive. Fragrance free and dermatologist tested.

Super Plastic by MiaCara Dog Collar item
Super Plastic by MiaCara Dog Collar item
Super Plastic by MiaCara Dog Collar
$75

Assorted small and medium collars.

Walgreens Nail Polish Remover item
Walgreens Nail Polish Remover
$39

16 oz, Case of 12 bottles of Premium Nail Polish Remover.

Verdallia Essentail Oil Collection - 4 Bottles item
Verdallia Essentail Oil Collection - 4 Bottles item
Verdallia Essentail Oil Collection - 4 Bottles item
Verdallia Essentail Oil Collection - 4 Bottles
$25

10 ML Bottle - Rosemary, Lavender, Peppermint, Rose

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!