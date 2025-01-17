Hope and Healing Sponsorship Form

This sponsorship provides one attendee with full access to the conference and gives your organization recognition in the conference program.
This sponsorship provides one attendee with full access to the conference and gives your organization recognition in the conference program.
Supporter Sponsorship Level
$500
This sponsorship provides your organization's name listed on the event program and website.
This sponsorship provides your organization's name listed on the event program and website.
"Healing" Sponsorship Level
$1,000
This sponsorship provides your organization's logo placement on event signage and website recognition on social media.
This sponsorship provides your organization's logo placement on event signage and website recognition on social media.
"Hope" Sponsorship Level
$2,500
This sponsorship provides your organization with your logo featured on event materials and website recognition in press releases and social media. You also get vendor table space at the conference.
This sponsorship provides your organization with your logo featured on event materials and website recognition in press releases and social media. You also get vendor table space at the conference.
Presenting Sponsorship Level
$5,000
This sponsorship provides your organization with being recognized as the exclusive presenting sponsor. Your logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and media. As well as verbal recognition during the event with premium vendor table space at the conference.
This sponsorship provides your organization with being recognized as the exclusive presenting sponsor. Your logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and media. As well as verbal recognition during the event with premium vendor table space at the conference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!