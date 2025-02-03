Hope & Healing Spring 2025

What's Included In This PKG:
-Program Business Sponsor Thank You
-Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement
By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can:
-Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market.
-Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors.
-Actively help our local veterans and their dependents.
EVENT DETAILS
Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire
Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
Hope Sponsor PKG
$200
What's Included In This PKG:
-Includes 2 Tickets
-Program Business Sponsor Thank You
-Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement
By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can:
-Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market.
-Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors.
-Actively help our local veterans and their dependents.
EVENT DETAILS
Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire
Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
Healing Sponsor PKG
$300
What's Included In This PKG:
-Main Table Sponsor (6 person table)
-Website Recognition
- Center Table Piece
-1/2 Page Program Advertising
-Event Recognition and 5 minutes of Speaking
-Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement
By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can:
-Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market.
-Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors.
-Actively help our local veterans and their dependents.
EVENT DETAILS
Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire
Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
