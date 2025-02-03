The Vintage Vixens Inc

Hope & Healing Spring 2025

405 Sigma Dr

Summerville, SC 29486

General admission
$60
Proceeds go to MST and PTSD Victims and Awareness.
VETERAN
Free
Vets with proof of DD214 can receive free tickets. Please email [email protected].
Illumination Sponsor PKG
$100
What's Included In This PKG: -Program Business Sponsor Thank You -Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can: -Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market. -Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors. -Actively help our local veterans and their dependents. EVENT DETAILS Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
Hope Sponsor PKG
$200
What's Included In This PKG: -Includes 2 Tickets -Program Business Sponsor Thank You -Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can: -Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market. -Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors. -Actively help our local veterans and their dependents. EVENT DETAILS Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
Healing Sponsor PKG
$300
What's Included In This PKG: -Main Table Sponsor (6 person table) -Website Recognition - Center Table Piece -1/2 Page Program Advertising -Event Recognition and 5 minutes of Speaking -Tagged Social Media Business Advertisement By being one of our main sponsors for this event, you can: -Gain the opportunity to perform a social awareness campaign to the market. -Establish new contacts in the public and private sectors. -Actively help our local veterans and their dependents. EVENT DETAILS Charity Event, Dinner Included, Saturday May 3, 2025, 6:30-9pm, Cocktail Attire Cambria Hotel, 405 Sigma Drive, Summerville 29486
