Hosted by

Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological

About this event

Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's APRIL Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1611 W 14th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA

2 beautiful bird prints item
2 beautiful bird prints item
2 beautiful bird prints
$30

Starting bid

Some of the most beautiful sounds of Spring, bird songs. These lovely 15"x19" images in simple black frames will be a calming addition to any room whether hung together or individually. Value: $95

Large bird collage item
Large bird collage
$40

Starting bid

This 34" x 30" elegantly framed collection of a variety of birds and owls adds life to any room.

Value: $140

Vintage Silver and Sapphire Petal Earrings item
Vintage Silver and Sapphire Petal Earrings
$30

Starting bid

These weeping lily petals are beautifully accented by sapphire blue crystals. You can almost see the Spring flowers grow.

Handcrafted by Lara Green

Value: $129

Texas Rangers Motion Activated Sign item
Texas Rangers Motion Activated Sign
$30

Starting bid

Cheer on your team with this Sharper Image Light Up Sign on game day!

Value: $62

Raw, organic homegrown honey item
Raw, organic homegrown honey
$20

Starting bid

The Selby family raises their bees and their honey in the most natural ways. The accessories will be helpful whether the honey is in its solid or melted form, Three subtly different flavors. Mmmmmm Value: $55

Handcrafted Rustic Birdhouse item
Handcrafted Rustic Birdhouse
$20

Starting bid

And all birds need a home whether in yours, on the wall, or outside in your yard. This sweet, handcrafted birdhouse will draw many of the beauties for you to admire.

Value: unknown

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!