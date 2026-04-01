Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's APRIL Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Some of the most beautiful sounds of Spring, bird songs. These lovely 15"x19" images in simple black frames will be a calming addition to any room whether hung together or individually. Value: $95
Starting bid
This 34" x 30" elegantly framed collection of a variety of birds and owls adds life to any room.
Value: $140
Starting bid
These weeping lily petals are beautifully accented by sapphire blue crystals. You can almost see the Spring flowers grow.
Handcrafted by Lara Green
Value: $129
Starting bid
Cheer on your team with this Sharper Image Light Up Sign on game day!
Value: $62
Starting bid
The Selby family raises their bees and their honey in the most natural ways. The accessories will be helpful whether the honey is in its solid or melted form, Three subtly different flavors. Mmmmmm Value: $55
Starting bid
And all birds need a home whether in yours, on the wall, or outside in your yard. This sweet, handcrafted birdhouse will draw many of the beauties for you to admire.
Value: unknown
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