Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's JUNE Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
The brand new, in the box electronic dart board and cabinet can be the center of family fun or parties from kids to retirees!
Value: $140
Starting bid
This 20" Hampton Bay indoor/outdoor ceiling fan can give a needed breeze during our hot summer days on the porch, in an outdoor cooking area, screened in area, or just about anywhere!
Value: $55
Starting bid
These fan Tumblers are copper lined, vacuum insulated, and dishwasher safe! They will keep those drinks hot or cold for hours; regardless of what's inside. ;)
Value: depends on the fan now doesn't it!
Starting bid
This beautiful bag comes with authentication documentation and tags still attached. It is black with elegant gold accents.
Suggested retail on the tag: $1155
Starting bid
These lovely sea turtles will be a wonderful addition to your fashionable outfits this summer whether enjoying a cold drink on a patio overlooking Lake Austin or traveling to Padre Island, Mexico or Hawaii!
Handcrafted by: Lara Green
Value: $125
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