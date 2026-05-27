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Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological

About this event

Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's JUNE Silent Auction

Electronic Dart Board with Cabinet item
Electronic Dart Board with Cabinet
$35

Starting bid

The brand new, in the box electronic dart board and cabinet can be the center of family fun or parties from kids to retirees!

Value: $140

Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan item
Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan
$25

Starting bid

This 20" Hampton Bay indoor/outdoor ceiling fan can give a needed breeze during our hot summer days on the porch, in an outdoor cooking area, screened in area, or just about anywhere!

Value: $55

UT 40oz and 30oz Tumbler Set by LOGO item
UT 40oz and 30oz Tumbler Set by LOGO
$30

Starting bid

These fan Tumblers are copper lined, vacuum insulated, and dishwasher safe! They will keep those drinks hot or cold for hours; regardless of what's inside. ;)

Value: depends on the fan now doesn't it!

Rebecca Minkoff Handbag item
Rebecca Minkoff Handbag
$125

Starting bid

This beautiful bag comes with authentication documentation and tags still attached. It is black with elegant gold accents.

Suggested retail on the tag: $1155

Necklace and Earring set by Lara Green item
Necklace and Earring set by Lara Green
$35

Starting bid

These lovely sea turtles will be a wonderful addition to your fashionable outfits this summer whether enjoying a cold drink on a patio overlooking Lake Austin or traveling to Padre Island, Mexico or Hawaii!

Handcrafted by: Lara Green

Value: $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!