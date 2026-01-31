Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological
Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological

About this event

Sales closed

Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's FEBRUARY Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1611 W 14th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA

Sculpted Twist and Dangle Earrings item
Sculpted Twist and Dangle Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Silver geometric 3-D drop earrings. Ideal as a gift for friend, family, or loved one on Valentine's Day. Value: $120. Buy it now: $120 and have it by Valentine's Day!

Kendra Scott Double-sided Pendant and Chain item
Kendra Scott Double-sided Pendant and Chain item
Kendra Scott Double-sided Pendant and Chain
$35

Starting bid

Lovely pendant engraved with Texas on one side and entwined hearts on the other.

Value: $135. Buy it now: $135 and have it by Valentine's Day!

Vintage Silver Flowers item
Vintage Silver Flowers item
Vintage Silver Flowers
$30

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Lara Green. Cascading silver flower necklace beautifully accents the neckline. Value: $125. Buy it now: $125 and have it by Valentine's Day!

Spiral Earrings in Gold item
Spiral Earrings in Gold
$30

Starting bid

Unique handcrafted earrings lovely on an evening out.

Value: $110. Buy it now: $110 and have it by Valentine's Day!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!