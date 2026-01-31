Hope and Recovery Foundation for Individuals with Neurological Injury or Illness's FEBRUARY Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Silver geometric 3-D drop earrings. Ideal as a gift for friend, family, or loved one on Valentine's Day. Value: $120. Buy it now: $120 and have it by Valentine's Day!
Starting bid
Lovely pendant engraved with Texas on one side and entwined hearts on the other.
Value: $135. Buy it now: $135 and have it by Valentine's Day!
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Lara Green. Cascading silver flower necklace beautifully accents the neckline. Value: $125. Buy it now: $125 and have it by Valentine's Day!
Starting bid
Unique handcrafted earrings lovely on an evening out.
Value: $110. Buy it now: $110 and have it by Valentine's Day!
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