Hosted by

Operation Hope North County Inc

About this event

Sales closed

HOPE at Moonlight Silent Auction

Grill Master Basket
$85

Starting bid

Bring the bold flavors of summer to your next backyard cookout with this hand-picked selection of gourmet grilling essentials:

  • Flavortown BBQ Sauce 4-Pack – Signature sauces from Guy Fieri himself, delivering maximum flavor with every pour.
  • Gemline Grill Master Apron Kit – A rugged, multi-pocket apron complete with essential tools for any BBQ enthusiast.
  • Deffo 2021 Malbec – A rich, full-bodied red wine that pairs perfectly with grilled meats.
  • Trader Joe’s Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce – A zesty, creamy blend that adds a gourmet twist to burgers, sandwiches, and dips.
  • Cast Iron Smash Burger Tool – Create crispy, flavorful smash burgers with this heavy-duty grill press.
  • All Camp Outdoor Basket – A stylish and durable basket packed with all the gear and flavors for your next outdoor adventure.
Babies First Basket
$105

Starting bid

A thoughtful collection of must-haves for welcoming a little one home:

  • Two Soft Baby Blankets – Cozy, gentle, and perfect for snuggles.
  • Box of Diapers – Everyday essentials to keep baby comfortable and happy.
  • Assorted Crib Items – A mix of practical and charming crib accessories to complete the nursery.
Home Improvement
$70

Starting bid

Everything you need to tackle your next DIY project with confidence:

  • Two $25 Home Depot Gift Cards – Stock up on supplies for any project.
  • Wetols Corner Clips – Perfect for precise, hands-free corner assembly.
  • Craftsman Mixed Tool Set – A versatile collection of tools for everyday repairs.
  • Ratcheting Screwdriver Set – Durable and efficient for all your fastening needs.
Sip and Paint
$43

Starting bid

Indulge in comfort, creativity, and a touch of sweetness:

  • Hand-Knitted Blanket – Luxuriously soft for cozy evenings.
  • Bottle of Wine – Perfect for unwinding after a creative session.
  • Two Wine Glasses – Elegant and ready for toasting.
  • Lindt Chocolate – Decadent treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.
  • Complete Arts & Crafts Set – Includes 24 paints, 30 brushes, 5 canvases, 1 pad, 2 palettes, 2 sponges, and 1 easel for endless creative possibilities.
A Gift For Your Furry Friend!
$40

Starting bid

Everything your furry friend needs for tail-wagging fun:

  • Assorted Toys – Keep them active and engaged.
  • Tasty Treats – Delicious rewards for your pet.
  • Surprise Pet Essentials – Hand-picked items to make their day extra special.
Book Worm
$75

Starting bid

Everything you need for a warm, relaxing day at home:

  • Hand-Knitted Blanket – Soft and inviting for ultimate comfort.
  • OHNC Mug – Perfect for sipping your favorite hot beverage.
  • $40 Starbucks Gift Card – Treat yourself to coffee, tea, or snacks on the go.
  • $25 Barnes & Noble Gift Card – Find your next great read or gift.
  • Fuzzy Socks – Keep your feet warm and cozy all day long.
A Taste of Italy
$38

Starting bid

Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen:

  • Gourmet Pasta Sauce – Rich and savory for the perfect meal.
  • Wooden Spaghetti Spoon & Ravioli Press Mold Set – Tools to create authentic pasta dishes at home.
  • Pasta Cookbook – Inspiring recipes from classic to contemporary.
  • Bottle of Wine – Pairs beautifully with your Italian feast.
  • Premium Pasta – The foundation for a delicious dinner.
The Cookie Jar Jackpot
$45

Starting bid

A sweet celebration of everyone’s favorite cookie:

  • Eight Unique Oreo Flavors – A fun variety to taste and share.
  • Cookie Jar – Keep your treats fresh and ready to enjoy.
  • Oreo Ultimate Dunking Gift Set – Everything you need for the perfect dunking experience.
Face the Day Glowing
$63

Starting bid

Pamper yourself from head to toe:

  • 60-Minute Facial – A rejuvenating treatment to leave your skin glowing.
  • Skincare Products – Nourishing essentials for at-home self-care.
  • Ceramic Bowl – Stylish and versatile for home or spa use.
  • Two Pairs of Fuzzy Socks – Cozy comfort for ultimate relaxation.
For the Girls
$75

Starting bid

A perfect blend of elegance, fragrance, and fun:

  • $50 Candle Bar Certificate – Create your own custom-scented candle experience.
  • 4th Reckless Purse – Trendy and versatile for any occasion.
  • Kate Spade Spade Earrings – Classic style with a modern twist.
  • Kate Spade Sage & Pearl Perfume – A fresh, sophisticated fragrance.
The Art of Hosting
$65

Starting bid

Everything you need to host in style:

  • Cutting Board – Perfect for prepping or serving.
  • Wooden Spoons – Classic kitchen essentials.
  • Coasters – Protect surfaces with style.
  • Small Plant – A touch of greenery for your space.
  • Dish Towels – Practical and decorative.
  • Cheese Forks – Ideal for charcuterie and cheese boards.
  • Decorative Beading String – Adds flair to any tablescape.
  • Fiddle + Fern Serving Dish – Elegant serveware for special occasions.
  • Bottle of Champagne – Celebrate in sparkling style.
Tea Party Basket
$100

Starting bid

A refined collection of treats and treasures for the perfect afternoon tea:

  • Porcelain China Biscuit Barrel – Beautifully crafted for storing your favorite biscuits or treats.
  • New English Tea Tin – Includes 40 English Afternoon Tea Bags.
  • 6-Piece Gold Stainless Steel Coffee Spoons – Elegant and functional.
  • Four Mugs – Perfect for sharing tea with friends.
  • Biscoff European Cookies – A classic pairing for tea or coffee.
  • Kava Special Tea – Rich and aromatic.
  • Noni’s Limoncello Biscottini – A sweet, zesty indulgence.
  • Lemon Ginger Tea – Bright and soothing.
  • Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies – Buttery and classic.
  • So Cal Raw Honey – Naturally sweet and locally sourced.
  • Yogi Kava Stress Relief Tea – Calming and aromatic.
  • Fig Compote – Sweet and sophisticated.
  • Milton’s Original Multi-Grain Crackers – A wholesome snack or charcuterie pairing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!