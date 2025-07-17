HOPE at Moonlight Silent Auction

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Bring the bold flavors of summer to your next backyard cookout with this hand-picked selection of gourmet grilling essentials:
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A thoughtful collection of must-haves for welcoming a little one home:
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Everything you need to tackle your next DIY project with confidence:
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Indulge in comfort, creativity, and a touch of sweetness:
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Everything your furry friend needs for tail-wagging fun:
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Everything you need for a warm, relaxing day at home:
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Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen:
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A sweet celebration of everyone’s favorite cookie:
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Pamper yourself from head to toe:
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A perfect blend of elegance, fragrance, and fun:
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Everything you need to host in style:
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A refined collection of treats and treasures for the perfect afternoon tea:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!