Hope Auction 2025

Schuylkill Masonic Lodge 1000 E Market St

Orwigsburg, PA 17961, USA

Champion of Hope Sponsor
$1,000

Sisters’ Hope Foundation supports families with ALSP not just in Pennsylvania, but around the world. Sponsors will benefit from marketing and advertising on our website and social media pages. This year we are including free raffle tickets for all sponsors and raffle item donors.

  • 40 FREE raffle sheets (1000 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $200)
  • Inclusion in newsletter promotions, press releases, event programs, and event invitations
  • Logo included on all flyers
  • Signage at our event
  • Recognition from speakers during fundraising event and on radio interviews
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages
Be The Light Sponsor
$500

  • 15 FREE raffle sheets (375 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $75)
  • Inclusion in newsletter promotions, press releases, event programs, and event invitations
  • Recognition from speakers during fundraising event and on radio interviews
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages
A Bright Future Sponsor
$250

  • 10 FREE raffle sheets (250 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $50)
  • Inclusion in newsletter promotions, press releases, event programs, and event invitations
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages
Compassion Sponsor
$100

  • 4 FREE raffle sheets (100 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $20)
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages.
Support Sponsor
$75

  • 3 FREE raffle sheets (75 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $15)
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages
First Survivor Sponsor
$50

  • 2 FREE raffle sheets (50 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $10)
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages
Hope Sponsor
$25

  • 1 FREE raffle sheet (25 tickets) for use at the Hope Auction to win raffle items. (Value $5)
  • Logo and Recognition on the Sisters’ Hope Foundation website and social media pages.
