School of Freedom

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School of Freedom

About this event

Hope Beyond Hunger

A Warm Iftar for Someone Who Has Nothing
$7

For many families, Ramadan does not begin with abundance.
It begins with worry.

Your $7 provides a warm meal to someone who may not have eaten properly in days.
One plate. One prayer. One moment of relief.

Keep a Child in School
$25

Many of our students already attend School of Freedom classes.
But without WiFi, they are forced to disappear from the screen.

Your $25 sponsors internet access so a child does not lose their education because their family cannot afford data.

No child should be logged out of their future.

Feed a Family Breaking Their Fast
$35

When a mother has nothing to place on the table at Maghrib, the silence is heavy. Your support provides nourishing meals so a family can break their fast with dignity instead of fear.

Protect One Student for One Month
$50

This supports food, WiFi, and basic needs for one student.
It means they can eat. They can log in. They can learn.

It means hope stays alive.

Ramadan Food Parcel for One Family
$100

A full month of essential food staples for a struggling household.

No parent should have to choose which child eats more.
No family should face Ramadan with empty shelves.

Food, WiFi, and Medical Relief
$150

This package provides:
• A full month of food
• Internet access so children can continue their education
• Support for essential medications and urgent medical needs.

Hunger, illness, and disconnection often happen at the same time.

Empower a Mother to Earn
$200

For many widows and vulnerable women, income is survival.

Your donation provides a sewing machine so a mother can earn with dignity and provide for her children long after Ramadan ends.

This is not charity. This is restoration.

Sponsor an Orphan for Six Months
$300

Six months of food.
Six months of education.
Six months of internet access.
Six months of medical care.

Six months of protection in a world that has already taken too much from them.

Give a Family Sustainable Income
$500

Fund a small cart or micro-business so a father or mother can generate income.

Not just survival. Stability.
Not just today. Tomorrow.


Help a Family Open a Small Store
$800

Support inventory and startup costs for a small shop.

When a family can provide for themselves, dignity returns.

Feed a Community, Protect Education
$1,000

Sponsor a community iftar for hundreds.
Support WiFi access for students.
Provide medical assistance to families in crisis.

Feed their bodies.
Protect their education.
Restore their hope.

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