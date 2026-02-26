Hope Beyond Hunger

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About this event
For many families, Ramadan does not begin with abundance.
It begins with worry.
Your $7 provides a warm meal to someone who may not have eaten properly in days.
One plate. One prayer. One moment of relief.
Many of our students already attend School of Freedom classes.
But without WiFi, they are forced to disappear from the screen.
Your $25 sponsors internet access so a child does not lose their education because their family cannot afford data.
No child should be logged out of their future.
It means hope stays alive.
A full month of essential food staples for a struggling household.
No parent should have to choose which child eats more.
No family should face Ramadan with empty shelves.
This package provides:
• A full month of food
• Internet access so children can continue their education
• Support for essential medications and urgent medical needs.
Hunger, illness, and disconnection often happen at the same time.
For many widows and vulnerable women, income is survival.
Your donation provides a sewing machine so a mother can earn with dignity and provide for her children long after Ramadan ends.
This is not charity. This is restoration.
Six months of food.
Six months of education.
Six months of internet access.
Six months of medical care.
Six months of protection in a world that has already taken too much from them.
Fund a small cart or micro-business so a father or mother can generate income.
Not just survival. Stability.
Not just today. Tomorrow.
Support inventory and startup costs for a small shop.
When a family can provide for themselves, dignity returns.
Sponsor a community iftar for hundreds.
Support WiFi access for students.
Provide medical assistance to families in crisis.
Feed their bodies.
Protect their education.
Restore their hope.
$
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