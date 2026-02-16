Hope Beyond International

Hosted by

Hope Beyond International

About this event

Hope Beyond International: Experience Ethiopia

7632 Warren Pk Dr

Lewisville, NC 27023, USA

Platinum:Guardian of Dignity
$5,000

Your flagship gift ensures that low-income patients facing life-limiting illness receive the quality end-of-life care they deserve — regardless of their financial circumstances.

Benefits

Premier logo placement on all event materials, website & printed collateral

Dedicated feature in newsletter & social media spotlight

Four complimentary seats at the annual gala

Named recognition in press releases & program book

Personalized impact report on funded programs

Gold:Bearer of Comfort
$3,000

Your contribution directly funds care teams, medications, and family support services for low-income patients who could not otherwise access palliative care when they need it most.

Benefits

Logo on event signage, website & digital promotions

Social media recognition & newsletter mention

Two complimentary seats at the annual gala

Recognition in event program book

Silver:Friend of the Forgotten
$1,500

Your support provides essential supplies, caregiver training, and resources to low-income patients and their families navigating end-of-life care without the means to pay for it.

Benefits

Name listed on event website & program materials

Social media thank-you post

One complimentary seat at the annual gala

Table Sponsor : Keeper of Hope
$750

A table is more than a seat — it is a place of belonging. Your sponsorship gathers your community around a shared mission and brings awareness to those who need it most.

Benefits

Reserved table for eight at the annual gala

Name listed in the event program

Social media thank-you post

Add a donation for Hope Beyond International

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!