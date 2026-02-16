Hope Beyond International: Experience Ethiopia

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About this event
Your flagship gift ensures that low-income patients facing life-limiting illness receive the quality end-of-life care they deserve — regardless of their financial circumstances.
Benefits
Premier logo placement on all event materials, website & printed collateral
Dedicated feature in newsletter & social media spotlight
Four complimentary seats at the annual gala
Named recognition in press releases & program book
Personalized impact report on funded programs
Your contribution directly funds care teams, medications, and family support services for low-income patients who could not otherwise access palliative care when they need it most.
Benefits
Logo on event signage, website & digital promotions
Social media recognition & newsletter mention
Two complimentary seats at the annual gala
Recognition in event program book
Your support provides essential supplies, caregiver training, and resources to low-income patients and their families navigating end-of-life care without the means to pay for it.
Benefits
Name listed on event website & program materials
Social media thank-you post
One complimentary seat at the annual gala
A table is more than a seat — it is a place of belonging. Your sponsorship gathers your community around a shared mission and brings awareness to those who need it most.
Benefits
Reserved table for eight at the annual gala
Name listed in the event program
Social media thank-you post
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!