Hope Beyond International

Hosted by

Hope Beyond International

About this event

Hope Beyond International: Planting Hope Together

5485 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30087, USA

Platinum:Guardian of Dignity
$2,500

Your flagship gift ensures that low-income patients facing life-limiting illness receive the quality end-of-life care they deserve — regardless of their financial circumstances.

Benefits

Premier logo placement on all event materials, website & printed collateral

Dedicated feature in newsletter & social media spotlight

Four complimentary seats at the annual gala

Named recognition in press releases & program book

Personalized impact report on funded programs

Gold:Bearer of Comfort
$1,500

Your contribution directly funds care teams, medications, and family support services for low-income patients who could not otherwise access palliative care when they need it most.

Benefits

Logo on event signage, website & digital promotions

Social media recognition & newsletter mention

Two complimentary seats at the annual gala

Recognition in event program book

Silver:Friend of the Forgotten
$1,000

Your support provides essential supplies, caregiver training, and resources to low-income patients and their families navigating end-of-life care without the means to pay for it.

Benefits

Name listed on event website & program materials

Social media thank-you post

One complimentary seat at the annual gala

Table Sponsor : Keeper of Hope
$750

A table is more than a seat — it is a place of belonging. Your sponsorship gathers your community around a shared mission and brings awareness to those who need it most.

Benefits

Reserved table for eight at the annual gala

Name listed in the event program

Social media thank-you post

Seat Sponsor: Guardian of Comfort
$100

A seat is more than a place — it is a witness to compassion. Your sponsorship honors the tradition of Ethiopian hospitality, where every meal served and coffee poured was an act of grace. Just as one cup can comfort, one seat can make a difference in bringing dignity and peace to those facing life's final journey.



Benefits:

  • Reserved one seat at the annual gala
  • Name listed in the event program as "Guardian of comfort "

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