Hope Beyond International: Planting Hope Together

About this event
Your flagship gift ensures that low-income patients facing life-limiting illness receive the quality end-of-life care they deserve — regardless of their financial circumstances.
Benefits
Premier logo placement on all event materials, website & printed collateral
Dedicated feature in newsletter & social media spotlight
Four complimentary seats at the annual gala
Named recognition in press releases & program book
Personalized impact report on funded programs
Your contribution directly funds care teams, medications, and family support services for low-income patients who could not otherwise access palliative care when they need it most.
Benefits
Logo on event signage, website & digital promotions
Social media recognition & newsletter mention
Two complimentary seats at the annual gala
Recognition in event program book
Your support provides essential supplies, caregiver training, and resources to low-income patients and their families navigating end-of-life care without the means to pay for it.
Benefits
Name listed on event website & program materials
Social media thank-you post
One complimentary seat at the annual gala
A table is more than a seat — it is a place of belonging. Your sponsorship gathers your community around a shared mission and brings awareness to those who need it most.
Benefits
Reserved table for eight at the annual gala
Name listed in the event program
Social media thank-you post
A seat is more than a place — it is a witness to compassion. Your sponsorship honors the tradition of Ethiopian hospitality, where every meal served and coffee poured was an act of grace. Just as one cup can comfort, one seat can make a difference in bringing dignity and peace to those facing life's final journey.
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!