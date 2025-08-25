Hope Center Foundation Housing EXPO 2025: Pathways to Homeownership

Maximum of 4 representatives included.



Package Benefits:

4 Sponsor event passes,

1 10x20 Booth,

2 Six-foot tables,

4 Chairs,

Premium item in gift bag,

Exclusive one-hour slot for a private seminar on Main Stage,

:30 Video commercial on Main Stage,

Logo inclusion in select printed collateral (Logos due November 1st, 2025),

Logo inclusion on TV screens throughout the venue,

Full-page ad in the Housing Expo Guide (Ads due by November 1st, 2025),

Breakfast and lunch reception included.