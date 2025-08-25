Hope Center Foundation Housing EXPO 2025: Pathways to Homeownership

Chicago, IL 60628, USA
Maximum of 4 representatives included.
Package Benefits:
4 Sponsor event passes,
1 10x20 Booth,
2 Six-foot tables,
4 Chairs,
Premium item in gift bag,
Exclusive one-hour slot for a private seminar on Main Stage,
:30 Video commercial on Main Stage,
Logo inclusion in select printed collateral (Logos due November 1st, 2025),
Logo inclusion on TV screens throughout the venue,
Full-page ad in the Housing Expo Guide (Ads due by November 1st, 2025),
Breakfast and lunch reception included.
Maximum of 3 representatives included.
Package Benefits:
3 Sponsor event passes,
1 10x10 Booth,
1 Six-foot table,
3 Chairs,
Premium item in gift bag,
Logo inclusion in select printed collateral (Logos due by November 1st, 2025),
Logo inclusion on TV screens throughout the venue,
A half-page ad in the Housing Expo Guide (Ads due by November 1st, 2025),
Breakfast and lunch reception included.
Maximum of 2 representatives included.
Package Benefits:
2 Sponsor event passes,
1 10x10 Booth,
1 Six-foot table,
2 Chairs,
1 Quarter-page ad in the Housing Expo Guide (Ads due by November 1st, 2025),
Breakfast and lunch meal tickets provided.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing