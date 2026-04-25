Hosted by

Hope Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

Hope Christian School's Online Auction

Pick-up location

4501 Maplewood Dr, Building 5, Sulphur, LA 70663, USA

One-Time Donation item
One-Time Donation
$5

Starting bid

Use Link below to make a One-Time Donation.

You may select which fund you want to donate to, whether to a specific teacher's class or the general fund.


https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-13760

Jesus's Resurrection original art item
Jesus's Resurrection original art item
Jesus's Resurrection original art
$75

Starting bid

Original art depicting a view from inside the empty tomb after Jesus's resurrection. Original art by our former art teacher, Erin Barker, and students from 2024-2025 on reclaimed wood from Maplewood First Baptist Church's construction.


Created and donated by Hope Christian School & Students

16" Specialty Platter from B & O Kitchen item
16" Specialty Platter from B & O Kitchen
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a B & O's Kitchen & Groceries 16" Specialty Platter.


Donated by: Jeff & Becky Benoit

Blue Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art item
Blue Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art
$45

Starting bid

This beautiful art piece made from oysters was painted and glazed and adhered to a tile. Seen on Etsy from $70-$150.


Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.

Gold Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art item
Gold Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art item
Gold Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art
$45

Starting bid

This beautiful art piece made from oysters was painted and glazed and adhered to a tile. Each piece is unique.


Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.

White w/ Blue print Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art item
White w/ Blue print Oyster Magnolia Blossom Art
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful magnolia blossom art piece made from oysters was painted, decoupaged, and glazed then adhered to a tile. Each piece is unique.


Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.

"Pigs in a Tub" painted on an antique wooden window item
"Pigs in a Tub" painted on an antique wooden window
$40

Starting bid

Painted scene of piglets in a tub. Perfect for your bath just to make you smile. The scene is painted on an antique window pane. 36" x 24"


Donated by Darlene Martin, Teacher

Fishing Trip with Pastor Jeremy item
Fishing Trip with Pastor Jeremy
$100

Starting bid

This is a fun filled day trip to fish on Big Lake or Toledo Bend Lake.


Donated by Jeremy Blocker, Pastor of Maplewood First Baptist Church

Blessings & Spring Decor basket item
Blessings & Spring Decor basket item
Blessings & Spring Decor basket
$45

Starting bid

Large wicker basket filled with spring treasures: floral bowls, floral plates, bunny decor, Box of Blessings, pink Blessed decor, candle, white basket with yellow tulips. Donated by Michele Carpenter, owner of Inspiring Homes.

Bread Pudding w/ Rum Sauce 9x13 pan item
Bread Pudding w/ Rum Sauce 9x13 pan item
Bread Pudding w/ Rum Sauce 9x13 pan
$25

Starting bid

Linda's famous bread pudding served at Hope Holiday Market and other Hope Christian events. Buttery and delicious with hints of vanilla and almond bread pudding that melts in your mouth!


Donated by Linda Foreman

Fajitas for 10 item
Fajitas for 10 item
Fajitas for 10 item
Fajitas for 10
$50

Starting bid

Grilled steak and/or chicken fajitas for 10 guests with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and cheesy refried beans to complete the meal.

All made and donated by Jerry Parmentier, Pastor Maplewood Baptist Church

Mother's Night Out item
Mother's Night Out
$20

Starting bid

Salad, pizza, pasta, and dessert buffet for 4 people at Gattis Pizza in Lake Charles.

Crepe Maker & Griddle item
Crepe Maker & Griddle
$20

Starting bid

Create your own delicious crepes at home. Quick and easy! Or use the griddle to cook whatever else your tummy desires!Donated by Jorge & Sandra, parents of Alex

Consultation for Home Staging item
Consultation for Home Staging
$100

Starting bid

Selling your home? Need to make some changes in your home? Meet with a professional! Michelle can help you improve your space. Donated by Michele Carpenter, owner of Inspiring Homes.

S'Mores Station item
S'Mores Station item
S'Mores Station item
S'Mores Station
$20

Starting bid

Ready for a campfire and yummy, chocolaty, gooey treats??? Everything is in a box to organize your necessary items. Donated by Patrick & Marcie Marsh, parents of Henry.

Blue Antique Cranes item
Blue Antique Cranes
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful pair of cranes that will add color to your flowerbed or accent any area of your home.

Josh Prince Baseball Memorabilia item
Josh Prince Baseball Memorabilia
$20

Starting bid

Heres a piece of memorabilia to add to your collection of local baseball standout, Josh Prince!

ONN Roku TV item
ONN Roku TV item
ONN Roku TV
$50

Starting bid

42 in ONN ROKU Smart TV wirh Remote

Photo display or Memo board item
Photo display or Memo board
$10

Starting bid

Wedding Photo Frame by Lennox item
Wedding Photo Frame by Lennox
$15

Starting bid

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