Hope Christian School's Online Auction

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4501 Maplewood Dr, Building 5, Sulphur, LA 70663, USA
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Use Link below to make a One-Time Donation.
You may select which fund you want to donate to, whether to a specific teacher's class or the general fund.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-13760
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Original art depicting a view from inside the empty tomb after Jesus's resurrection. Original art by our former art teacher, Erin Barker, and students from 2024-2025 on reclaimed wood from Maplewood First Baptist Church's construction.
Created and donated by Hope Christian School & Students
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Gift certificate for a B & O's Kitchen & Groceries 16" Specialty Platter.
Donated by: Jeff & Becky Benoit
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This beautiful art piece made from oysters was painted and glazed and adhered to a tile. Seen on Etsy from $70-$150.
Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.
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This beautiful art piece made from oysters was painted and glazed and adhered to a tile. Each piece is unique.
Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.
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This beautiful magnolia blossom art piece made from oysters was painted, decoupaged, and glazed then adhered to a tile. Each piece is unique.
Created and donated by Lisa Holt Art.
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Painted scene of piglets in a tub. Perfect for your bath just to make you smile. The scene is painted on an antique window pane. 36" x 24"
Donated by Darlene Martin, Teacher
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This is a fun filled day trip to fish on Big Lake or Toledo Bend Lake.
Donated by Jeremy Blocker, Pastor of Maplewood First Baptist Church
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Large wicker basket filled with spring treasures: floral bowls, floral plates, bunny decor, Box of Blessings, pink Blessed decor, candle, white basket with yellow tulips. Donated by Michele Carpenter, owner of Inspiring Homes.
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Linda's famous bread pudding served at Hope Holiday Market and other Hope Christian events. Buttery and delicious with hints of vanilla and almond bread pudding that melts in your mouth!
Donated by Linda Foreman
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Grilled steak and/or chicken fajitas for 10 guests with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and cheesy refried beans to complete the meal.
All made and donated by Jerry Parmentier, Pastor Maplewood Baptist Church
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Salad, pizza, pasta, and dessert buffet for 4 people at Gattis Pizza in Lake Charles.
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Create your own delicious crepes at home. Quick and easy! Or use the griddle to cook whatever else your tummy desires!Donated by Jorge & Sandra, parents of Alex
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Selling your home? Need to make some changes in your home? Meet with a professional! Michelle can help you improve your space. Donated by Michele Carpenter, owner of Inspiring Homes.
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Ready for a campfire and yummy, chocolaty, gooey treats??? Everything is in a box to organize your necessary items. Donated by Patrick & Marcie Marsh, parents of Henry.
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Beautiful pair of cranes that will add color to your flowerbed or accent any area of your home.
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Heres a piece of memorabilia to add to your collection of local baseball standout, Josh Prince!
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42 in ONN ROKU Smart TV wirh Remote
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