Hope Church Teen Camp Fundraiser

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Starting bid
2003 Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible
54k miles, V8, new Pioneer stereo system with touchscreen & Apple / Android Auto - it's a fun car, but it's a classic and parts can be hard to get sometimes. Found a great mechanic in Houston who has done all the work on this one.
The convertible top automatic is not working currently, must be done manual.
Starting bid
Full day on Copano Bay Fishing or Hunting Trip with Creation Rejuvenation! www.CreationRejuvenation.org
Experience creation in a whole new way while enjoying Scripture, hymns, and wildlife!
Starting bid
Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.
Starting bid
Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.
Starting bid
Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.
Starting bid
Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.
Starting bid
Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.
Starting bid
Empower your life through jiu-jitsu at Telos Martial Arts.
Offering both children and adult classes, Telos has something for everyone at any level.
This amazing silent auction item buys you an official punch card good for up to 12 classes of your choosing. This auction item excludes private lessons. Class schedules are listed under the schedules tab at telosmartialarts.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
A full boat detail by Ellie Boat Detail - premiere boat detailing that comes to you!
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Beautiful wreath + $75 value!
Starting bid
Gorgeous pictures from:
You Name It Embroidery
1-361-815-8520
Starting bid
Vintage Fake Earnhardt memorability from Jeanie's Treasures!
1521 W Market Street, ste E, Rockport, TX
Starting bid
Hillcountry Homestead Custom Soaps 5 soaps & 1 beef tallow
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Beautiful Stone Mosaic from Miller Mosaics!!
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Presented by our Juniors and Seniors: Cozy Blanket, Book "Nothing is Impossible with God", Torani Coffee Syrup, Tazo tea, Coffee, Candle. Great for a night in at home.
Starting bid
Presented by our 10th grade boys. One super stroke putter and a box of nitro balls, a bunch of other golfing and fishing stuff.
Starting bid
presented by 8th grade girls: a book lovers basket, including a book like, soft blanket, pens, hair ties, coffee mug, book magnet, and shell book ends.
Starting bid
Movie night/cozy night at home presented by our 10th Grade girls; Includes: many snacks, books, blanket, a neck pillow, and several movies for the perfect night at home.
Starting bid
Presented by out 6th grade boys, includes 13 bottles of spice, 32 bottles of sauces, plates, a collapsible grill with storage bag, and a meat smoker.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!