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Creation Rejuvenation

About this event

Sales closed

Hope Church Teen Camp Fundraiser

Pick-up location

617 Fulton Beach Rd, Rockport, TX 78382, USA

Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible item
Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible item
Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible item
Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible
$12,000

Starting bid

2003 Maserati Spyder Cambriocorsa Convertible


54k miles, V8, new Pioneer stereo system with touchscreen & Apple / Android Auto - it's a fun car, but it's a classic and parts can be hard to get sometimes. Found a great mechanic in Houston who has done all the work on this one.


The convertible top automatic is not working currently, must be done manual.

Fishing or Hunting Trip for up to 6 ($1,500+ value!) item
Fishing or Hunting Trip for up to 6 ($1,500+ value!)
$250

Starting bid

Full day on Copano Bay Fishing or Hunting Trip with Creation Rejuvenation! www.CreationRejuvenation.org


Experience creation in a whole new way while enjoying Scripture, hymns, and wildlife!

Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave item
Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave
$20

Starting bid

Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.

Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) item
Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.

Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy) item
Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.

Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.

Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Professional Men's Elite Barber Hair Cut & Shave (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Amazing men's hair cut & shave with a professional that knows what he is doing - with Christian Cutz.

Brazilian Jieu-Jitsu - Full Month of Classes item
Brazilian Jieu-Jitsu - Full Month of Classes
$20

Starting bid

Empower your life through jiu-jitsu at Telos Martial Arts.

Offering both children and adult classes, Telos has something for everyone at any level.


This amazing silent auction item buys you an official punch card good for up to 12 classes of your choosing. This auction item excludes private lessons. Class schedules are listed under the schedules tab at telosmartialarts.com

Rejuvenation Massage & Express Glow Facial Comb item
Rejuvenation Massage & Express Glow Facial Comb
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an amazing massage and facial from Rejuvenation by Troycie!


www.MessagebyTroycie.com

Up to 25 ft Full Boat Detail ($700+ value!) item
Up to 25 ft Full Boat Detail ($700+ value!)
$100

Starting bid

A full boat detail by Ellie Boat Detail - premiere boat detailing that comes to you!

Wreath from Sharon Sherman item
Wreath from Sharon Sherman item
Wreath from Sharon Sherman
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful wreath + $75 value!

Beautiful Embroidered pictures! item
Beautiful Embroidered pictures! item
Beautiful Embroidered pictures!
$20

Starting bid

Gorgeous pictures from:


You Name It Embroidery


1-361-815-8520

Dale Earnhardt Collectors Items from Jeanie's Treasures item
Dale Earnhardt Collectors Items from Jeanie's Treasures item
Dale Earnhardt Collectors Items from Jeanie's Treasures
$20

Starting bid

Vintage Fake Earnhardt memorability from Jeanie's Treasures!


1521 W Market Street, ste E, Rockport, TX

Custom Soaps & Beef Tallow from Hill County Custom Soaps!! item
Custom Soaps & Beef Tallow from Hill County Custom Soaps!! item
Custom Soaps & Beef Tallow from Hill County Custom Soaps!!
$20

Starting bid

Hillcountry Homestead Custom Soaps 5 soaps & 1 beef tallow

Beautiful Stone Mosaic from Miller Mosaics item
Beautiful Stone Mosaic from Miller Mosaics item
Beautiful Stone Mosaic from Miller Mosaics
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Stone Mosaic from Miller Mosaics!!

Night at home/ Coffee and Tea Basket item
Night at home/ Coffee and Tea Basket item
Night at home/ Coffee and Tea Basket
$20

Starting bid

Presented by our Juniors and Seniors: Cozy Blanket, Book "Nothing is Impossible with God", Torani Coffee Syrup, Tazo tea, Coffee, Candle. Great for a night in at home.

Golf & Fishing Basket item
Golf & Fishing Basket item
Golf & Fishing Basket item
Golf & Fishing Basket
$50

Starting bid

Presented by our 10th grade boys. One super stroke putter and a box of nitro balls, a bunch of other golfing and fishing stuff.

Book Lovers basket item
Book Lovers basket item
Book Lovers basket
$20

Starting bid

presented by 8th grade girls: a book lovers basket, including a book like, soft blanket, pens, hair ties, coffee mug, book magnet, and shell book ends.

Cozy Movie night at Home item
Cozy Movie night at Home item
Cozy Movie night at Home
$20

Starting bid

Movie night/cozy night at home presented by our 10th Grade girls; Includes: many snacks, books, blanket, a neck pillow, and several movies for the perfect night at home.

Gril on the go basket item
Gril on the go basket item
Gril on the go basket
$20

Starting bid

Presented by out 6th grade boys, includes 13 bottles of spice, 32 bottles of sauces, plates, a collapsible grill with storage bag, and a meat smoker.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!