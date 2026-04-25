Hope Courage Resistance: Summer Solstice Concert 2026

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About this event
Thank you for supporting the choir! We look Forward to seeing you on June 7th @ 4 pm at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church.
A link will be sent to your email. Thank you for joining us from afar!
We never turn anyone away for lack of funds. Help us continue on in this tradition by donating a ticket!
Support the Arts, Support Social Justice, Support the Choir: Reserve a ticket by May 31st and you will be listed as a Patron in our Summer Solstice Concert Program! ( Let Us Know at check out if you would prefer to remain Anonymous.)
Support the Choir if you are able but don't miss the Solstice Gathering if you can't! Every dollar helps us continue on in pursuit of Peace. Children Always Free. Let us know you are coming by reserving a ticket here!
A link will be sent to your email. Thank you for joining us from afar! Support the Choir if you are able but don't miss the Solstice Concert if you can't! Every dollar helps us continue on in pursuit of Peace. Children Always Free. Let us know you will be watching by reserving a ticket here!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!