Lobelville, TN 37097, USA
🎟 Hope Dealer Women’s Retreat – Ticket Details 🎟
Your ticket includes:
🛏 Shared Room – Two women per room so you can connect, rest, and build deeper sisterhood.
🍳 Home-Cooked Meals – We’ll be cooking together all weekend! We’ll gather your food preferences, aversions, and intolerances ahead of time so everyone feels cared for.
🥤 Snacks & Drinks – Available anytime so you’re never running on empty.
🌊 Creek Walk – Pack your sneakers for a peaceful walk down to the creek.
🔥 Evening Bonfires – Bring your blanket and a chair for cozy outdoor nights under the stars.
💛 All Weekend Activities – Bible study, worship, guest speakers, fellowship, and a few fun surprises!
This weekend is all about rest, connection, and renewal in God’s presence. We can’t wait to see you there!
🎟 Hope Dealer Women’s Retreat – Day Pass 🎟
Want to experience the retreat but can’t stay the whole weekend? Our Day Pass is the perfect way to join in the fun, worship, and sisterhood — even if you can only come for a day!
Your Day Pass includes:
🍳 Home-Cooked Meals – Share in the joy of cooking together. We’ll gather your food preferences and intolerances ahead of time so everyone feels welcome at the table.
🥤 Snacks & Drinks – Available all day to keep you refreshed.
🌊 Creek Walk – Bring your sneakers for a peaceful stroll by the water.
🔥 Evening Bonfires – Wrap up the night with laughter, worship, and warmth (bring a blanket and chair!).
🙌 Full Access to the Day’s Activities – Bible study, worship, guest speakers, fellowship, and those special little surprises we have planned.
Cost: $125 per day
Pick your day, come as you are, and leave feeling refreshed and renewed in God’s presence.
