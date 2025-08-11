🎟 Hope Dealer Women’s Retreat – Ticket Details 🎟

Your ticket includes:

🛏 Shared Room – Two women per room so you can connect, rest, and build deeper sisterhood.

🍳 Home-Cooked Meals – We’ll be cooking together all weekend! We’ll gather your food preferences, aversions, and intolerances ahead of time so everyone feels cared for.

🥤 Snacks & Drinks – Available anytime so you’re never running on empty.

🌊 Creek Walk – Pack your sneakers for a peaceful walk down to the creek.

🔥 Evening Bonfires – Bring your blanket and a chair for cozy outdoor nights under the stars.

💛 All Weekend Activities – Bible study, worship, guest speakers, fellowship, and a few fun surprises!

This weekend is all about rest, connection, and renewal in God’s presence. We can’t wait to see you there!