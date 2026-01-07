Hope Family Services Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay in downtown Oxford for you or a friend!
Step back in time with this beautiful and completely updated cottage located in the historic downtown area of Oxford. You will love the location of this home that is situated within walking distance of downtown with several restaurants and shops for you to visit while you are here.
Regular Nightly Rate: $100-150
*Date subject to availability
See listing here:
Starting bid
XL Penguin Golf Shirt
Callaway Golf Tees
Titleist DT Solo Golf Balls
Callaway Men’s Gold Gloves
Golf Shorts sz 36
Golf Towels
Retail $200
Golf basket donated Allen and Tracy Byers
Starting bid
Certified Black Angus Beef Cow
This calf has been bottled fed. If fed properly, in a year it would be great beef cow or in two years a bull for herd. If you have questions, please call 256-237-9999.
Pick up in Piedmont.
Must be picked up by May 2nd!
Donated by Orvill & Phylis Johnson
Starting bid
$180 worth of Jack's Food items!
-4 Breakfast Specials
-4 Big Jack or Double Cheeseburger
-Three 3-piece Chicken Finger Snacks
-21 Breakfast Biscuits (sausage, chicken, or bacon/sausage, egg, and cheese)
Starting bid
By Stefanie McGuffey Photo
15 minutes, 10-15 images, delivered via digital online gallery. Calhoun county location!
Value: $225
More info:
Starting bid
This great set includes:
40oz Stanley Tumbler
24oz Owala FreeSip
$50 Red Lobster Gift Card
Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ
Starting bid
Acrylic painting on paper. Painted & donated by Jan McDonald
Starting bid
$50 to spend at "The Bank" in Oxford!
The Bank pays homage to the speakeasies of the 1920s, when people gathered in small, intimate spaces to enjoy good drinks, good food, and a good time.
Stop in and have a good time at The Bank!
More info:
https://www.thebankoxford.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a two night stay in the Colonel's Suite at the Farm at Halls Chapel!
Nestled in the quiet countryside of Alexandria, Alabama, this bed & breakfast offers more than just a place to stay — it’s a return to what matters most. Whether you’re sipping sweet tea on the porch, watching the sunset over the pastures, or waking up to the sounds of nature, every moment here is designed to help you slow down and savor life.
*Dates subject to availability
For more info:
https://thefarmathallschapel.com/
Starting bid
This great set includes:
2 - 40oz Stanley tumblers
$45 Panera Gift Card
Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ
Starting bid
A First Glimpse You’ll Never Forget 💛
Imagine seeing your baby yawn, stretch, or even smile—before you ever hold them in your arms.
With a 4D Ultrasound Sneak Peek, you’re not just waiting for the big day… you’re experiencing the magic right now.
Donated by Southern Mommies Peek Boutique in Gadsden
Starting bid
Whether you’re overdue for “me time” or looking for the perfect gift, this experience is all about total relaxation!
-Absolute Wellness Spa - Alysha Gilfus Custom 1hr Massage
-Sixteen Seven Esthetics - Kylee Barnes Custom 1hr Facial
Donated by each individual business
Starting bid
This great set includes:
2 - 40oz Stanley Quencher Tumblers
$50 Ulta Gift Card
3 Free Chick Specials from Chicken Salad Chick
Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ
Starting bid
Come out to Life Central Amp on May 15th at 7pm to hear Ben Fuller in concert!
With this package, you will enjoy a VIP meet and greet as well as front row tickets!
More info:
Starting bid
Acrylic painting on canvas. Donated and painted by Joe McDonald.
Starting bid
Enjoy this beautiful set of replica water color paintings by the late James White!
Both are framed & 11x14.
Starting bid
Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary with a beautiful flag that was
flown over the United States Capitol!
*Includes certificate of authenticity
Donated by Mike Rogers
Starting bid
This great set includes:
32oz Brumate Toddy XL Coffee Mug
40oz Stanley Tumbler
$25 HoneyBaked Ham Gift Card
1 Free Chick Special
Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ
Starting bid
This great set includes:
24oz Hearth & Hand Exclusive Owala FreeSip
2 Free Chick Specials Meals
Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ
Starting bid
With this 3-Hour Professional Clean from MaidPro, you can skip the scrubbing and come home to fresh, sparkling spaces that feel like a reset button for your entire week.
Whether you're juggling a busy schedule, preparing for guests, or just ready for a break, this is your chance to hand off the hassle and enjoy the results!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!