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Hope Family Services Silent Auction

One Night Stay in Oxford! item
One Night Stay in Oxford!
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay in downtown Oxford for you or a friend!


Step back in time with this beautiful and completely updated cottage located in the historic downtown area of Oxford. You will love the location of this home that is situated within walking distance of downtown with several restaurants and shops for you to visit while you are here.


Regular Nightly Rate: $100-150

*Date subject to availability


See listing here:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1534961855984307774?

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$100

Starting bid

XL Penguin Golf Shirt
Callaway Golf Tees
Titleist DT Solo Golf Balls
Callaway Men’s Gold Gloves
Golf Shorts sz 36
Golf Towels

Retail $200


Golf basket donated Allen and Tracy Byers

Certified Black Angus Beef Cow item
Certified Black Angus Beef Cow item
Certified Black Angus Beef Cow
$750

Starting bid

Certified Black Angus Beef Cow


This calf has been bottled fed. If fed properly, in a year it would be great beef cow or in two years a bull for herd. If you have questions, please call 256-237-9999.


Pick up in Piedmont. 

Must be picked up by May 2nd! 


Donated by Orvill & Phylis Johnson

Jack's Food Items item
Jack's Food Items item
Jack's Food Items
$50

Starting bid

$180 worth of Jack's Food items!


-4 Breakfast Specials

-4 Big Jack or Double Cheeseburger

-Three 3-piece Chicken Finger Snacks

-21 Breakfast Biscuits (sausage, chicken, or bacon/sausage, egg, and cheese)

Summer Family Mini Photo Session item
Summer Family Mini Photo Session
$100

Starting bid

By Stefanie McGuffey Photo


15 minutes, 10-15 images, delivered via digital online gallery. Calhoun county location!


Value: $225

More info:

https://www.stefaniemcguffeyphoto.com/

Cup & Gift Card Bundle! item
Cup & Gift Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

This great set includes:
40oz Stanley Tumbler
24oz Owala FreeSip
$50 Red Lobster Gift Card


Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ

Acrylic Painting item
Acrylic Painting
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic painting on paper. Painted & donated by Jan McDonald

"The Bank" $50 Gift Card item
"The Bank" $50 Gift Card item
"The Bank" $50 Gift Card item
"The Bank" $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 to spend at "The Bank" in Oxford!


The Bank pays homage to the speakeasies of the 1920s, when people gathered in small, intimate spaces to enjoy good drinks, good food, and a good time.

Stop in and have a good time at The Bank!

More info:
https://www.thebankoxford.com/

Two Night Stay at The Farm at Halls Chapel item
Two Night Stay at The Farm at Halls Chapel
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a two night stay in the Colonel's Suite at the Farm at Halls Chapel!


Nestled in the quiet countryside of Alexandria, Alabama, this bed & breakfast offers more than just a place to stay — it’s a return to what matters most. Whether you’re sipping sweet tea on the porch, watching the sunset over the pastures, or waking up to the sounds of nature, every moment here is designed to help you slow down and savor life.


*Dates subject to availability


For more info:
https://thefarmathallschapel.com/

Cup & Gift Card Bundle! item
Cup & Gift Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

This great set includes:
2 - 40oz Stanley tumblers
$45 Panera Gift Card


Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ

4D Sneak Peek Ultrasound - Gadsden item
4D Sneak Peek Ultrasound - Gadsden
$50

Starting bid

A First Glimpse You’ll Never Forget 💛

Imagine seeing your baby yawn, stretch, or even smile—before you ever hold them in your arms.


With a 4D Ultrasound Sneak Peek, you’re not just waiting for the big day… you’re experiencing the magic right now.


Donated by Southern Mommies Peek Boutique in Gadsden

Pamper Me Certificates item
Pamper Me Certificates
$75

Starting bid

Whether you’re overdue for “me time” or looking for the perfect gift, this experience is all about total relaxation!


-Absolute Wellness Spa - Alysha Gilfus Custom 1hr Massage

-Sixteen Seven Esthetics - Kylee Barnes Custom 1hr Facial


Donated by each individual business

Cup & Gift Card Bundle! item
Cup & Gift Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

This great set includes:
2 - 40oz Stanley Quencher Tumblers
$50 Ulta Gift Card
3 Free Chick Specials from Chicken Salad Chick


Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ

Ben Fuller - VIP Meet & Greet & Front Row Tickets! item
Ben Fuller - VIP Meet & Greet & Front Row Tickets!
$65

Starting bid

Come out to Life Central Amp on May 15th at 7pm to hear Ben Fuller in concert!


With this package, you will enjoy a VIP meet and greet as well as front row tickets!



More info:

https://www.lifecentralamp.com/

Acrylic Painting item
Acrylic Painting
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic painting on canvas. Donated and painted by Joe McDonald.

Set (2) of Watercolor Painting by James White item
Set (2) of Watercolor Painting by James White item
Set (2) of Watercolor Painting by James White
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautiful set of replica water color paintings by the late James White!

Both are framed & 11x14.

Flag Flown Over the US Capitol! item
Flag Flown Over the US Capitol! item
Flag Flown Over the US Capitol! item
Flag Flown Over the US Capitol!
$50

Starting bid

Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary with a beautiful flag that was
flown over the United States Capitol!


*Includes certificate of authenticity


Donated by Mike Rogers

Cup & Gift Card Bundle! item
Cup & Gift Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

This great set includes:
32oz Brumate Toddy XL Coffee Mug
40oz Stanley Tumbler
$25 HoneyBaked Ham Gift Card
1 Free Chick Special

Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ

Cup & Gift Card Bundle! item
Cup & Gift Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

This great set includes:
24oz Hearth & Hand Exclusive Owala FreeSip
2 Free Chick Specials Meals


Donated by Matthew & Jasmine Allen and Ohatchee Church of Christ

3 Hour MaidPro Cleaning Service item
3 Hour MaidPro Cleaning Service
$75

Starting bid

With this 3-Hour Professional Clean from MaidPro, you can skip the scrubbing and come home to fresh, sparkling spaces that feel like a reset button for your entire week.


Whether you're juggling a busy schedule, preparing for guests, or just ready for a break, this is your chance to hand off the hassle and enjoy the results!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!