Hope For Children Ministries' Silent Auction

28526 Beach Dr, Waterford, WI 53185, USA

Loon Prints x2
Loon Prints x2
$45

VALUE: $100

This pair of beautifully framed Loon Prints by artist Kim Norlien are approximately 17x20 inches each. One is titled Beyond Still Waters and the other is Northern Splendor.

Multi-Colored Iris Print
Multi-Colored Iris Print
$45

VALUE: $100

This beautifully framed printwith non-glare glass, features a garden of colorful irises that will brighten up any room.Measures: 35.5 x 41.5 inches.

Rodgers & Braun
Rodgers & Braun
$60

VALUE: $175

Sport legends are side by side in this 16 x 24 inch photo.

Go Brewers Go!
Go Brewers Go! item
Go Brewers Go!
$50

VALUE: $100

This team is hot! Here are 2 items to make this year with the Brewers even more memorable.

Miller Park Picture is 24 x 36 inches

The Brewers jersey is size XL

Monday Night Football - Lambeau Field
Monday Night Football - Lambeau Field
$60

VALUE: $150

This beautifully framed and matted photo is 20.5 x 42 inchs and would look great on your wall!

Easter Cross
Easter Cross
$100

VALUE: $200

This beautifully hand-crafted, stained glass measures 12 inces in circumference. The piece depicts the hope found through the cross of Christ and when the light hits the outer circle of glass it looks like a halo surrounding the cross.

African Print-Lap Quilt
African Print-Lap Quilt
$75

VALUE: $125

This beautiful quilt features local fabric from Rwanda and measures 56 "x 41". This beautifull work of art will keep you warm on a cold night or look beautifull displayed in your home.

Animals of Africa-Lap Quilt
Animals of Africa-Lap Quilt
$75

VALUE: $125

This colorful quilt is 66" x 46".5 animal paisley with cornflower blue back. This beautifull work of art will keep you warm on a chilly night or look beautifull displayed in your home.

Circles-Lap Quilt
Circles-Lap Quilt
$75

VALUE: $125

This fun quilt features local fabric from Rwanda and measures 56" x 42" and boasts reds and greens with a light blue edge and back. This beautifull work of art will keep you warm on a cold night or look beautifull displayed in your home.

Waves of Peace-Lap Quilt
Waves of Peace-Lap Quilt
$75

VALUE: $125

This beautiful quilt features local fabric from Rwanda and has a chevron design - measuring 55.5" x 51". This exquisite work of art will keep you warm on a cold night or look beautifull displayed in your home.

Cooling Pillow
Cooling Pillow item
Cooling Pillow
$60

VALUE: $130

Carbon-Cool + Omniphase cooling pillow will help you to sleep comfortably all night and comes with a 40oz tumbler.


Donated by Builtrite Furniture on Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

Candle Warmer Lamp
Candle Warmer Lamp
$10

VALUE: $20

Enjoy the fragrance of your favorite candle with this candle warmer lamp.

A Night with the Admirals
A Night with the Admirals
$40

VALUE: $75

Enjoy an evening with freinds with 4 tickets to the Milwaukee Admirals Game. Includes a bobblehead and snowglobe to make your night complete.


Donated by the Milwaukee Admirals

Get-Away
Get-Away item
Get-Away
$100

VALUE: $332

Enjoy an overnight stay at the Homewood Suites in Oak Creek sporting this Titlest Duffle bag that offers plenty of storage in a sleek and subtle design, perfect for carry-on use while traveling.


Features & Benefits

  • Generous size with internal mesh side pocket for additional organization
  • Exterior zippered valuables pocket
  • Add-a-bag sleeve
  • Premium hardware
  • Adjustable padded strap
  • Premium rubber patch logo
  • Dimensions: 12” x 21” x 12”

Duffle Bag Donated Pro Golf Premiums

Titlest Golf Bag
Titlest Golf Bag
$100

VALUE: $235

Players 4 Golf Bag made with lightweight construction and premium materials.


Donated by Pro Golf Premiums

Titlest Pro Golf Backpack
Titlest Pro Golf Backpack item
Titlest Pro Golf Backpack
$45

VALUE: $130

Features & Benefits

• Zippered valuables pocket

• Spacious main compartment with internal organization

• Dedicated laptop compartment

• Large water bottle sleeve

• Integrated add-a-bag sleeve

• Premium hardware

• Premium rubber patch logo

• Two pen caddies

• Dimensions: 18.5” x 12.5” x 7”


Donated by Pro Golf Premiums

Christmas Basket
Christmas Basket
$15

VALUE: $35

This basket will get you in the Christmas spirit as you begin to decorate with the a snowman picture & table decoration, snowman ornament, Frosty the Snowman DVD, holly candle, and dish of candy. Then enjoy 2 vintage cookie books to find your favorite recipes!

Date Night
Date Night
$75

VALUE: $110

Everything you need for a perfect evening with someone special. $50 Olive Garden gift card, $50 Marcus Movie card, and enough candy to make your night so sweet!

Family Movie Night
Family Movie Night
$35

VALUED: $65

Family Fun night with a $45 AMC Movie Card, Toy Story 1, 2, & 3 DVDs, Finding Nemo DVD, candy and popcorn to make the night complete.

Pizza Night #1
Pizza Night #1 item
Pizza Night #1
$15

VALUE: $20.50

CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs - Voted best pizza in town! Enjoy a 16" pizza and a bottle of Sprecher root beer with family or friends.


Donated by CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs

Pizza Night #2
Pizza Night #2 item
Pizza Night #2
$15

VALUE: $20.50

CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs - Voted best pizza in town! Enjoy a 16" pizza and a bottle of Sprecher root beer with family or friends.


Donated by CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs

Pizza Night #3
Pizza Night #3 item
Pizza Night #3
$15

VALUE: $20.50

CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs - Voted best pizza in town! Enjoy a 16" pizza and a bottle of Sprecher root beer with family or friends.


Donated by CrossRoads ll Pizza & Subs

Kids Toy Basket
Kids Toy Basket item
Kids Toy Basket item
Kids Toy Basket
$20

VALUE: $45

This basket is full of fun for the whole family! From bubbles to rockets and so much more - these will put a smile on any child's face!


Includes: 2 water guns, water balls, bubble wands, water balloons, freeze pops, toss and catch game, LED helicopter rockets, a beach ball, and a glow in the dark ball.

Game Night with Frozen Custard
Game Night with Frozen Custard item
Game Night with Frozen Custard
$20

VALUE: $50

Family time is precious! Enjoy eating Oscar's Frozen Custard with your $15 gift card while playing Beat the Parents - it's the family showdown game where kids compete against their parents for household supremacy! Then play:LUG Brand Wildlife Rummy family board game.


Custard donated by Oscar's Frozen Custard

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
$75

VALUE: $120

This basket will put you in a holiday mood and includes chocolate wine, towels, socks, tea lights, Merry Christmas sign, Christmas frame, wreath ornament, wagon ornament, Bath & Body Works lotion: Winter Candy Apple, and $50 cash!

Milwaukee Milkmen Game #2
Milwaukee Milkmen Game #2
$30

VALUE: $60

Enjoy the game with 2 tickets to the game, 2 black & white Milwaukee Milkmen hats, and the coveted Milkmen bobblehead!

There's No Place Like Home
There's No Place Like Home
$50

VALUE: $105

This basket will help you to feel warm and cozy with a sage and white throw, king bed sheets, Sonoma picture frame, Bath & Body Works eucalyptus spearmint body lotion, and a candle all tucked into a sage green storage bin.

Pop's Pub Gift Box
Pop's Pub Gift Box
$25

VALUE: $50

Enjoy Carmel Kettlecorn, Chili Cheese Popcorn, Pub Pretzels, Wisconsin Beef Sticks, and 2 $10 gift cards to enjoy a burger or whatever tickles your fancy!

Usinger's Party Traditions Gift Box
Usinger's Party Traditions Gift Box
$40

VALUE: $81

The ideal gift for a crowd of hungry noshers.


Beef Salami
Same as All Beef Summer Sausage with a touch of garlic added.
Beef Summer Sausage
Lean choice beef, coarsely chopped, seasoned "just right," then slowly smoked two days for a tantalizing aroma and robust flavor.

Thueringer Summer Sausage
Exceptional spicing plus peppercorns give this extra tangy pork and beef summer sausage
added zip.

Hickory Sticks Summer Sausage (2 - 6 pc.)
Robust, smoked pork and beef snack sticks. A touch of garlic adds zip to these mini summer sausage links. Excellent for snacking.

Black Creek Cheddar Cheese

Sartori Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese

Swiss Almond Cheese Spread

East Shore Seasoned Pretzels (2 pkgs.)

East Shore Sweet and Tangy Mustard

Gourmet Snack Crackers

Sausage Knife

Little Cancun Restaurant
Little Cancun Restaurant
$15

VALUE: $30

Little Cancún of Franklin is a vibrant Mexican eatery located at 7273 S 27th St, Franklin, WI. Known for its warm atmosphere and attentive service, the restaurant offers a delightful array of authentic dishes that leave patrons raving. 


Donated by Little Cancun

Mimosa Restaurant
Mimosa Restaurant
$15

VALUE: $25

Mimosa is a breakfast and brunch spot in FranklinWisconsin. Their unique menu offers delightful flavor from breakfast classics to sandwiches and soups.


Donated by Mimosa

Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill
$15

VALUE: $25

Casual Neighborhood Irish Pub with 16 beers on tap, two daily happy hours, Fantastic Friday fish fry, 21 HDTV'S, Game day specials and outdoor dining.


Donated by Mulligan Irish Pub & Grill

Woodman's Gift Card #1
Woodman's Gift Card #1
$75

VALUE: $100

Woodman's is a great place to shop. Huge store - large selection of all kinds of food and household products.


Donated by Woodman's

Chicken on the Grill #1
Chicken on the Grill #1
$15

VALUE: $25

Get cooking with this gift card from Tower Chicken where you can find a full line of poultry including chicken, turkey, and duck. They also carry things that are harder to find, like goose, pheasant, and rabbit.


Donated by Tower Chicken Farm, Inc.

Retreat
Retreat
$50

VALUE: $100

This oil on canvas by Irene Cafieri that features a cabin on a peaceful lake will look fantastic on your wall or over the mantle.

Wild & Warm
Wild & Warm
$35

VALUE: $91

Warm your senses with this Zebra designed, Scentsy Wax Warmer. Includes cleaners and 3 packs of wax: Sipping Poolside, Tropical Coconut Nectar, & Summer Moonlight.


Donated by a Scentsy Consultant

Aveda Grow Beautiful Travel Kit
Aveda Grow Beautiful Travel Kit
$30

VALUE: $

60

Everything you'll need for your next trip! Includes Body Wash, Momo Conditioner, Momo Shampoo, WE STAND for regeneration hair & body wash bar, Hand Relief Lotion, and a Davines comb all tucked into a cute travel bag.


Donated by Lovely Salon & Spa

Melody Cookie Tray
Melody Cookie Tray
$9

Value $15

This scrumptious tray includes: Ginger Molasses Cookies, Chocolate Spritz,

Dipped Swirl, and Swirl Cookies.


Donated by Melody Cookies

