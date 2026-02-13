Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Starting bid
VALUE: $350
Graceful and radiant, this beautiful stained glass angel captures the timeless beauty of light and faith. Carefully crafted with luminous pieces of colored glass, the angel’s delicate wings and flowing design come alive when sunlight shines through, casting warm hues of gold, blue, and soft amber into the surrounding space.
This piece measures 15 x 8 inches and is perfect as a gift or treasured keepsake. This handcrafted angel will bring a touch of heavenly elegance and serenity to any room.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
This set features two beautifully framed prints by renowned artist Kim Norlien, each measuring approximately 17 x 20 inches. The first print, titled Beyond Still Waters, captures the serene beauty of loons in their natural habitat. The second print, Northern Splendor, showcases the tranquil elegance of these distinguished birds, reflecting the peacefulness of northern landscapes. Both works are expertly framed, making them a stunning addition to any art collection or nature-themed décor.
Starting bid
VALUE: $175
This striking 16 x 24 inch photograph features legendary athletes Rogers and Braun standing side by side. Their presence together in this image highlights their status as sports icons and commemorates a memorable moment in their careers. The photograph serves as a lasting tribute to their remarkable achievements and the enduring impact they have made in the world of sports.
Starting bid
VALUE: $150
This beautifully framed and matted photograph, measuring 20.5 x 42 inches, captures the spirit of Monday Night Football at the legendary Lambeau Field. The impressive size and elegant presentation make it an exceptional piece that would be a striking addition to any wall, perfectly commemorating a memorable event in football history.
Starting bid
VALUE: $51
Enjoy a delicious night out with three gift cards, each redeemable for a mouthwatering 16” one-topping pizza at Crossroads II Pizza and Subs. Perfect for family dinners, gatherings with friends, or simply treating yourself, these gift cards offer a slice of local flavor and quality you won’t want to miss. Bid now and savor every cheesy, fresh-baked bite!
Starting bid
VALUE: $20
Treat yourself or someone special to a delightful meal with this $20 gift card to Eggxcellent Café in East Troy. Known for their hearty breakfasts, fresh ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere, Eggxcellent Café is a local favorite for morning classics and brunch favorites. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a taste of East Troy’s best—place your bid and make your next breakfast outing truly eggxcellent!
Starting bid
VALUE: $15
Enjoy a delightful experience at Better Together Café in Muskego with this $15 gift card. Treat yourself or a loved one to delicious coffee, fresh pastries, and a cozy atmosphere—perfect for catching up with friends or relaxing on your own. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this local favorite!
Starting bid
VALUE: $30
Enjoy an authentic taste of Greece and Italy with a $30 gift card to Brother’s Gyro & Pizza. Treat yourself or your loved ones to delicious gyros, piping hot pizzas, and mouthwatering sides—perfect for a memorable meal out or a cozy night in. Bid now for the chance to experience local flavor and great food!
Starting bid
VALUE: $62
Treat yourself to an entire year of delicious indulgence with this auction item! Enjoy a Concrete Mixer every month—choose your favorite custard and mix-ins for a custom creation each time. Perfect for families, dessert lovers, or anyone who wants to savor the sweetest moments all year long. Don’t miss your chance to win a year’s worth of pure, creamy delight!
Starting bid
VALUE: $85
Win this silent auction item and treat yourself to a year’s worth of Culver’s Double Deluxe Butterburgers in Muskego. Savor fresh, juicy patties with all the fixings—every month, all year long. Perfect for families, foodies, or anyone craving classic Midwest flavor. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this delicious prize!
Starting bid
VALUE: $25
Enjoy the finest cuts and exceptional service at Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, WI! Use this gift card to explore a wide selection of premium meats, sausages, and specialty items. Perfect for grill masters, family cooks, or anyone who loves farm-fresh quality. Bid now and treat yourself—or someone special—to an unforgettable culinary experience!
Starting bid
VALUE $60
Treat yourself or someone special with this package from The GingerBread House Bistro Coffee Boutique! Enjoy a $50 gift card to savor their delicious menu offerings, plus two 1.5oz Highlander Grogg Coffees—infused with creamy caramel, rich butterscotch, and a hint of vanilla. Perfect for coffee lovers and anyone seeking a unique local experience. Bid now and delight in exceptional flavors and cozy charm!
Starting bid
VALUE $60
Treat yourself or someone special with this package from The GingerBread House Bistro Coffee Boutique! Enjoy a $50 gift card to savor their delicious menu offerings, plus two 1.5oz Highlander Grogg Coffees—infused with creamy caramel, rich butterscotch, and a hint of vanilla. Perfect for coffee lovers and anyone seeking a unique local experience. Bid now and delight in exceptional flavors and cozy charm!
Starting bid
VALUE: $30
Treat yourself or someone you love to a delicious meal at Little Cancun! Enjoy $30 worth of authentic Mexican flavors, fresh ingredients, and warm hospitality at this local favorite. Whether it’s a family dinner or a night out with friends, this gift card is your ticket to a memorable dining experience. Bid now and savor the taste of Little Cancun while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
VALUE: $25
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Mimosa Restaurant with this $25 gift card. Whether you're craving their signature breakfast, lunch, or dinner dishes, Mimosa offers fresh ingredients and warm hospitality in a welcoming atmosphere. Treat yourself or someone special and support a great cause—bid now for your chance to savor the flavors of Mimosa!
Starting bid
VALUE: $25
Experience the warmth and charm of Dublin right here in your community! Treat yourself or a loved one to delicious Irish fare, refreshing drinks, and lively atmosphere at Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill. This $25 gift card is perfect for a memorable night out with friends or family. Bid now and enjoy great food while supporting a meaningful cause!
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Experience the rich culture of Rwanda with this beautiful, handcrafted banana leaf basket from the “land of a thousand hills.” Inside, you’ll find a curated selection of gourmet delights: Rwandan coffee and tea, tropical mango jam, creamy macadamia butter, spicy pineapple hot sauce, crispy plantain chips, sweet mango candy, assorted snacks, and two luxurious bars of goat milk soap—all lovingly made in Rwanda. Perfect for gifting or indulging yourself, this basket brings the flavors and artistry of Rwanda right to your home. Bid now and support a great cause!
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