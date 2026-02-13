Silent Auction 2026

VALUE: $350

Graceful and radiant, this beautiful stained glass angel captures the timeless beauty of light and faith. Carefully crafted with luminous pieces of colored glass, the angel’s delicate wings and flowing design come alive when sunlight shines through, casting warm hues of gold, blue, and soft amber into the surrounding space.





This piece measures 15 x 8 inches and is perfect as a gift or treasured keepsake. This handcrafted angel will bring a touch of heavenly elegance and serenity to any room.