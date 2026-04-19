Hope For Dogs And Cats PR Auction

Hudson Valley Getaway: Two-Night Stay at The Veranda House + 50-Minute Signature Massage at Spa Mirbeau

Escape to the charm of historic Rhinebeck for the ultimate Hudson Valley retreat.

🏡 Two-Night Stay at The Veranda House Bed & Breakfast Unwind at this beautifully preserved 1842 B&B tucked in the heart of downtown Rhinebeck — just steps from the village's beloved restaurants, shops, and art galleries. Filled with antiques and old-world charm, The Veranda House offers a warm, authentic B&B experience, complete with a delicious home-cooked breakfast each morning. Choose either a Friday–Saturday or Saturday–Sunday stay. This is Valued at $800

💆 50-Minute Signature Massage at Spa Mirbeau Rhinebeck Indulge in Spa Mirbeau's most-loved treatment — a full-body Signature Massage designed to melt away tension and restore total calm. Set within the award-winning 12,000-square-foot Spa Mirbeau, your experience also includes access to the tranquil spa amenities: the heated whirlpool, eucalyptus steam room, cedar sauna, and peaceful resting areas.

✨ Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this package pairs the elegance of a historic countryside inn with the luxury of one of the Hudson Valley's top-rated spas. Bid now for a weekend of rest, relaxation, and Hudson Valley charm — all while supporting a great cause.