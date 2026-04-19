Hope For Dogs And Cats PR Auction

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Hudson Valley Getaway: Two-Night Stay at The Veranda House + 50-Minute Signature Massage at Spa Mirbeau
Escape to the charm of historic Rhinebeck for the ultimate Hudson Valley retreat.
🏡 Two-Night Stay at The Veranda House Bed & Breakfast Unwind at this beautifully preserved 1842 B&B tucked in the heart of downtown Rhinebeck — just steps from the village's beloved restaurants, shops, and art galleries. Filled with antiques and old-world charm, The Veranda House offers a warm, authentic B&B experience, complete with a delicious home-cooked breakfast each morning. Choose either a Friday–Saturday or Saturday–Sunday stay. This is Valued at $800
💆 50-Minute Signature Massage at Spa Mirbeau Rhinebeck Indulge in Spa Mirbeau's most-loved treatment — a full-body Signature Massage designed to melt away tension and restore total calm. Set within the award-winning 12,000-square-foot Spa Mirbeau, your experience also includes access to the tranquil spa amenities: the heated whirlpool, eucalyptus steam room, cedar sauna, and peaceful resting areas.
✨ Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this package pairs the elegance of a historic countryside inn with the luxury of one of the Hudson Valley's top-rated spas. Bid now for a weekend of rest, relaxation, and Hudson Valley charm — all while supporting a great cause.
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Treat yourself to the best of the Hudson Valley with a $50 gift card to All You Knead Artisan Bakery, a beloved small-batch bakery on Main Street in Beacon, NY.
Known for their handcrafted breads, flaky pastries, and savory creations — all baked fresh daily using locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients — All You Knead has become a Hudson Valley favorite. Sink your teeth into a chewy sourdough loaf, a buttery pain au chocolat, a legendary pretzel bagel, or one of their famous chicken pot pies and veggie pockets.
Whether you're a local looking to stock up for the week or planning a weekend trip to Beacon, this gift card is your ticket to a truly special bakery experience.
📍 308 Main Street, Beacon, NY 💰 $50 value
Bid, win, and taste the magic — all while supporting a wonderful cause.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best of the Hudson Valley with a $50 gift card to All You Knead Artisan Bakery, a beloved small-batch bakery on Main Street in Beacon, NY.
Known for their handcrafted breads, flaky pastries, and savory creations — all baked fresh daily using locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients — All You Knead has become a Hudson Valley favorite. Sink your teeth into a chewy sourdough loaf, a buttery pain au chocolat, a legendary pretzel bagel, or one of their famous chicken pot pies and veggie pockets.
Whether you're a local looking to stock up for the week or planning a weekend trip to Beacon, this gift card is your ticket to a truly special bakery experience.
📍 308 Main Street, Beacon, NY 💰 $50 value
Bid, win, and taste the magic — all while supporting a wonderful cause.
Starting bid
Spoil your pup (and yourself) with this ultimate gift bundle for dog lovers! 🐕
This $150 value gift basket is packed with premium goodies to keep your four-legged best friend happy, healthy, and thoroughly spoiled — think tasty treats, fun toys, cozy comforts, and must-have essentials for every dog parent.
And because every great dog deserves great guidance, this package also includes a complimentary dog 6 week training session with Positive Paws — a perfect opportunity to strengthen your bond, work on obedience, or tackle those tricky behaviors with a trusted professional using positive reinforcement methods.
Whether you're welcoming a new puppy, refreshing an old pro, or simply love to pamper your pet, this is the ultimate win for any dog lover.
🎁 Gift Basket: $150 Value 🐾 Includes: Free 6 week $400 Value Training Class with Positive Paws ❤️ Every bid helps save a dog's life.
Bid today — because your best friend deserves the best.
Starting bid
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✨ $25 Gift Card to Royal Crepes
Treat yourself to a fan-favorite Beacon spot known for its incredible sweet and savory crêpes, fresh ingredients, and cozy atmosphere. Perfect for a casual date or a relaxing meal in the Hudson Valley.
✨ Handcrafted Salt & Pepper Set – Courtesy of John Boniello
Elevate your dining experience with this one-of-a-kind, hand-turned set crafted right here in the Hudson Valley. Made from a stunning blend of Cherry, Maple, Oak, and Purpleheart, and finished with a rare Rosewood inlay, this piece is both functional and a true work of art—perfect for any kitchen or dining table.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to a great cause with this carefully curated $150 liquor gift basket — the perfect prize for any cocktail enthusiast, home bartender, or spirit connoisseur. 🥃🍸
Packed with premium bottles and bar-worthy essentials, this basket delivers everything you need for an unforgettable night in. Whether you're shaking up craft cocktails, enjoying a smooth pour by the fire, or hosting friends for a special occasion, this is the ultimate upgrade to your home bar.
Perfect for: 🎉 Celebrating a milestone 🥂 Gifting to the cocktail lover in your life 🍹 Elevating your next dinner party or night in
🎁 $150 Value ❤️ Every bid helps save lives.
Bid now — cheers to a cause worth celebrating!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky) to the ultimate gourmet experience with this beautifully curated Wine Country–style gift basket, lovingly assembled for a great cause. 🧺✨
Overflowing with a thoughtfully selected mix of sweet and savory favorites, this basket is the perfect companion for a cozy night in, a celebration, or a special "thinking of you" gift. Expect an elegant selection of treats such as:
Elegantly arranged in a beautiful woven basket tied with a ribbon, this gift delivers pure indulgence from top to bottom — gourmet flavor with a charming, hand-crafted feel.
🧺 Gourmet Gift Basket — Perfect for Gifting or Savoring ❤️ Every bid helps save lives.
Bid today — indulge in gourmet goodness while giving back.
Starting bid
Calling all snack lovers! This Snack & Chocolate Gift Basket is an indulgent lineup of sweet and savory favorites, hand-assembled and beautifully presented. 🍫🍿
Perfect for movie nights, gifting, or just a little everyday luxury, this basket is stocked with an irresistible mix of premium goodies, such as:
Beautifully arranged and ready to impress, this basket is a treat lover's dream — the kind of gift that gets everyone gathered around the coffee table.
🍫 Snack & Chocolate Gift Basket — A Crunchy, Sweet Escape ❤️ Every bid helps save lives.
Bid today — snack happy and support a great cause!
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable night out! This auction item includes four (4) tickets to a Hudson Valley Renegades home game—perfect for a fun night with family or friends.
Enjoy the excitement of live Minor League Baseball at its best, plus a food voucher to grab classic ballpark favorites like burgers, hot dogs, fries, and more while you cheer on the team.
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\Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a great night out, this package delivers energy, entertainment, and—all while supporting a great cause🐶❤️
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with this incredible 7-night stay in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, a beautiful coastal town known for its stunning beaches, local food kiosks, and laid-back island vibe.
Relax, recharge, and enjoy everything Puerto Rico has to offer—from crystal-clear waters and rainforest adventures to amazing culture and nightlife.
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Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience with a private, in-home dinner for four prepared by renowned chef Gabriel Kogen.
Bring the elegance of fine dining straight to your home as Chef Kogen curates and prepares a multi-course menu tailored to your tastes. With experience at world-class restaurants like Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Estela, this is your chance to enjoy a Michelin-level meal without ever leaving your table.
Perfect for a special celebration, date night, or unforgettable evening with friends, this exclusive experience combines incredible food, personalized service, and a truly intimate atmosphere.
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Beautiful jewelry with a bigger purpose. Each bracelet in this collection is lovingly handcrafted using premium Japanese Miyuki beads, with every piece taking hours to weave by hand. No two are alike.
Generously donated by Tails a Wagging / Faith, with 100% of proceeds going directly to Hope for Dogs & Cats PR — a 501(c)(3) rescue dedicated to saving, transporting, and caring for dogs and cats in need in Puerto Rico.
When you bid, you’re not just taking home a stunning, wearable piece of art — you’re funding a transport flight, a vet visit, a foster placement, a second chance. Every dollar moves an animal closer to home.
Bid with your heart. Wear it with pride.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!