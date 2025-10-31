Hope For Dogs And Cats Pr Inc's Annual Raffle 2025

One raffle entry for a private dinner for up to 10 guests prepared by a Michelin-star trained chef from The French Laundry, hosted in your home within a two-hour radius of Pawling, NY.

Only 100 tickets available.

Redeemable on weekends only through April 15, 2026.

All proceeds benefit Hope for Dogs & Cats PR, supporting rescue, rehabilitation, and transport for animals in need in Puerto Rico and New York.



