Hope for Haiti's World Cup Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
This includes one entry into the raffle and can provide one medical consultation for a patient through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.
This includes five entries into the raffle and can provide four medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.
This includes fifteen entries into the raffle and can provide ten medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.
This includes forty entries into the raffle and can provide twenty medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!