Hope For Haiti Inc

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Hope For Haiti Inc

About this raffle

Hope for Haiti's World Cup Raffle

1 entry (1 medical consultation)
$25

This includes one entry into the raffle and can provide one medical consultation for a patient through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.

5 entries (4 medical consultations)
$100
This includes 5 tickets

This includes five entries into the raffle and can provide four medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.

15 entries (10 medical consultations)
$250
This includes 15 tickets

This includes fifteen entries into the raffle and can provide ten medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.

40 entries (20 medical consultations)
$500

This includes forty entries into the raffle and can provide twenty medical consultations for patients through Hope for Haiti's infirmary in Les Cayes, Haiti, or a mobile clinic in a rural community.

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