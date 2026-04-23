Hope For Humanity Worldwide 15th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Ultimate Escape: An Exclusive Family Portrait session by Bradford Portraits paired with a Luxury Hotel Stay in your our choice of New York City or Miami. Worth more than $5,000 - Bidding Begins at $300!!
Starting bid
Sunshine State Retreat: 5 Days/4 Nights of premium accommodations in Orlando, Florida. Perfect for a family theme park marathon or a poolside recharge! Worth more than $1,000 - Bidding Begins at $200!!
Starting bid
A Culinary Experience: A gift card to the renowned Kaluz Restaurant - where waterfront views meet world-class dining. Worth more than $100 - Bidding Begins at $75!!
Starting bid
The Gift of Zen: A Contour Say Spa gift card for a well-deserved facial. Worth more than $80 - Bidding Begins at $50!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!