Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert

Boerne, TX 78006, USA
Can’t attend but still want to help?
Your donation goes directly to families in Hunt, TX rebuilding their homes, businesses, and hope after the flood.
Note: The Zeffy fee is optional, click the drop-down, select other, and enter 0 as the contribution amount.
TWO General Admission tickets for the price of one!
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium access to exclusive areas, merch and VIP amenities. (Valued at $145)
Child ticket Ages 0–12
Includes:
2 VIP tickets
Charitable Donation
As a Hope Sponsor, you will receive:
YOUR company LOGO will be featured on all Hope for Hunt collateral during the concert.
4 VIP tickets, which includes
Hope for Hunt apparel
Entry into Hope for Hunt concert
VIP area with exclusive bar and restroom access
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:
YOUR company LOGO will be featured on all Hope for Hunt collateral during the concert.
YOUR company logo on Hope for Hunt social media pages.
4 VIP tickets, which includes
Hope for Hunt apparel
Entry into Hope for Hunt concert
VIP area with exclusive bar and restroom access
Plus additional 4 General Admission tickets.
Upgrade to VIP day of event.
