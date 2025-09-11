Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert

1481 S Main St

Boerne, TX 78006, USA

Donation Only
$20

Can’t attend but still want to help?
Your donation goes directly to families in Hunt, TX rebuilding their homes, businesses, and hope after the flood.


Note: The Zeffy fee is optional, click the drop-down, select other, and enter 0 as the contribution amount.

BOGO GENERAL ADMISSION
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

TWO General Admission tickets for the price of one!


Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


General Admission
$80

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


VIP Admission
$120

Grants premium access to exclusive areas, merch and VIP amenities. (Valued at $145)

  • Hope for Hunt apparel
  • Free VIP parking pass
  • VIP area with exclusive bar and restroom access

Child 12 and Under
Free

Child ticket Ages 0–12

Community Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

2 VIP tickets

Charitable Donation


Hope Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Hope Sponsor, you will receive:

﻿﻿YOUR company LOGO will be featured on all Hope for Hunt collateral during the concert.

﻿﻿4 VIP tickets, which includes

﻿﻿Hope for Hunt apparel

﻿﻿Entry into Hope for Hunt concert

﻿﻿VIP area with exclusive bar and restroom access


Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:

﻿﻿YOUR company LOGO will be featured on all Hope for Hunt collateral during the concert.

﻿﻿YOUR company logo on Hope for Hunt social media pages.

﻿﻿4 VIP tickets, which includes

﻿﻿Hope for Hunt apparel

﻿﻿Entry into Hope for Hunt concert

﻿﻿VIP area with exclusive bar and restroom access


Plus additional 4 General Admission tickets.

VIP Upgrade
$40

Upgrade to VIP day of event.

