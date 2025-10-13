Hope For Hunt Shop

Small T-shirt item
Small T-shirt
$15

A green short sleeve crew neck shirt made from soft cotton. It has a bold white design with the shape of Texas, a Texas flag, and a the words “HOPE FOR HUNT.” A small green ribbon is part of the design to show support for the Hunt community.


It’s simple, comfortable, and a way for anyone to stand with families in Hunt, TX.


All proceeds go directly to flood recovery.


Note: The Zeffy fee is optional, click the drop-down, select other, and enter 0 as the contribution amount.

Cap item
Cap
$20

Black trucker-style cap with a curved bill and mesh back. The front features text that reads “HOPE FOR HUNT” with a green awareness ribbon in the center.


It’s lightweight, breathable, and adjustable for a comfortable fit.


Buying this cap supports families in Hunt, TX who are rebuilding after the flood.


Note: The Zeffy fee is optional, click the drop-down, select other, and enter 0 as the contribution amount.

$15 Donation item
$15 Donation
$15

Support Hunt, TX with a donation to help bring hope and rebuild the community.


Note: The Zeffy fee is optional, click the drop-down, select other, and enter 0 as the contribution amount.

