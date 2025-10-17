Hope For Kids Hope Dealers Silent Auction

Two (2) Tickets to Chez Joey (Arena Stage) item
Two (2) Tickets to Chez Joey (Arena Stage)
$150

The year is 1940-something, and Chicago’s night scene is sizzling. Enter Joey Evans. A slick-talking, velvet-voiced songster with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he is caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and a wealthy widow who can bankroll his big break—for a price. As the lights dim and the music swells, Joey’s got a choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for the spotlight. Co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover. (January 30 - March 15, 2026)

Two (2) Tickets to Freemont Ave. (Arena Stage) item
Two (2) Tickets to Freemont Ave. (Arena Stage)
$150

Fremont Ave. is a raw, electric world premiere that moves across decades with the force of memory and the rhythm of Spades. From young love and big dreams to buried resentment and unmet expectations, three generations of Black men face off at the card table and come face-to-face with each other. At the center of it all is the family’s formidable matriarch: beloved, feared, and never forgotten. What begins as a game becomes a reckoning with masculinity, identity, and the weight of silence passed down. Fremont Ave. lays every card on the table and dares you to do the same. (thru November 23, 2025)

Six (6) tickets and cover on any Friday Night item
Six (6) tickets and cover on any Friday Night
$40

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar in National Harbor, MD! Experience high-energy live music, interactive dueling pianos, and a lively atmosphere perfect for celebrations with friends and family.

$100 Gift Card to Clyde's Gallery Place
$70

Clyde's of Gallery Place, located in Washington, DC's vibrant Penn Quarter neighborhood adjacent to the Capital One Arena, is a bustling restaurant known for its eclectic American menu and lively atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse selection, from fresh seafood and juicy burgers to seasonal salads and hearty entrees. https://www.clydes.com/location/clydes-gallery-place/

Lux Tasting for four (4) & two (2) wine glasses
$45

Join us in our Napa-Style Tasting Room for a guided wine tasting experience that includes 8 different wines. Tasting lineups are updated each month, so you get to discover a new selection of wines each month! Bring a friend or two and enjoy this discovery experience together.

https://chwinery.com/tasting-room/overview

Crayola Experience: Two (2) General Admission Tickets
$30

Discover the Magic of Color® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of colorful and creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Easton, PA, just a short drive away from Philadelphia and New York City. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way.

Gorjana: $150 Gift card
$100

https://www.gorjana.com/

International Spy Museum: Two (2) General Admission Tickets
$35

The International Spy Museum (SPY) is an independent nonprofit museum which documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. The Museum opened in 2002 in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, DC, and relocated to a new, expanded building with all-new exhibitions at L'Enfant Plaza in 2019.

Kendra Scott
$50

National Children's Museum: Four General Admission Tickets
$40

Discover the wonder of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (or STEAM) through hands-on play at National Children’s Museum! The Museum’s interactive exhibits and programs introduce STEAM concepts through playful moments of delight and challenge innovators ages 0 to 12 to dream of new possibilities before a drop off in these key disciplines occurs in early middle school.

PAR Wealth Advisory Group Financial Planning
$300

Financial planning and goal tracking services including first consulting session

The Line DC Hotel
$150

One (1) Night stay with $50 Food and Beverage Credit

Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Phone Crossbody item
Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Phone Crossbody
$100

Compact leather bag designed for everyday use featuring spazzolato patent) leather finish, a magnetic snap closure, an adjustable strap and multiple pockets for cards and phone. 

Fitness Set item
Fitness Set
$50

30oz Stanley Tumbler with Lululemon All Night Festival Bag

