Hope for Suffolk Farm Shares 2026

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7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Weekly bag
Pay for the full season (May - September)
7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Weekly bag
Pay by the month but commit to the season (May - September)
7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Bi-weekly bag
Pay for the full season (May - September)
7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Bi-weekly bag
Pay by the month but commit to the season (May - September)
Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)
Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)
Bi-weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)
Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for by the month but commit to full season (May - September)
Bi-weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for by the month but commit to full season (May - September)
Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay for full season.
Bi-weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay for full season.
Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay monthly but commit to full season (May - September).
Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay monthly but commit to full season (May - September).
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