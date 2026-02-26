Hope for Suffolk

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Hope for Suffolk

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Hope for Suffolk Farm Shares 2026

Full Farm Share (Weekly Bag) FULL SEASON Payment (Mid May) item
Full Farm Share (Weekly Bag) FULL SEASON Payment (Mid May)
$720

7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Weekly bag
Pay for the full season (May - September)


0
Full Farm Share (Weekly Bag) MONTHLY Payment (Mid May) item
Full Farm Share (Weekly Bag) MONTHLY Payment (Mid May)
$80

7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Weekly bag
Pay by the month but commit to the season (May - September)

0
Half Farm Share (Bi-weekly Bag) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May item
Half Farm Share (Bi-weekly Bag) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May
$360

7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Bi-weekly bag
Pay for the full season (May - September)

0
Half Farm Share (Bi-weekly Bag) MONTHLY payment (Mid May) item
Half Farm Share (Bi-weekly Bag) MONTHLY payment (Mid May)
$40

7-9 Organically grown items in each bag.
Bi-weekly bag
Pay by the month but commit to the season (May - September)

0
WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment item
WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment
$152

Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)

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WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May) item
WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May)
$133

Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)

0
BI-WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May) item
BI-WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) FULL SEASON payment (Mid May)
$66.50

Bi-weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for the full season (May - September)

0
WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) MONTHLY payment (Mid May) item
WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) MONTHLY payment (Mid May)
$19

Weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for by the month but commit to full season (May - September)

0
BI-WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) MONTHLY payment (Mid May) item
BI-WEEKLY eggs (1 dozen) MONTHLY payment (Mid May)
$9.50

Bi-weekly pasture-raised, organically fed chicken eggs from Organic Roots Farm, a farm less than 5 miles from Hope for Suffolk.
Pay for by the month but commit to full season (May - September)

0
WEEKLY Microgreens FULL SEASON payment (Mid May) item
WEEKLY Microgreens FULL SEASON payment (Mid May)
$180

Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay for full season.

0
BI-WEEKLY Microgreens FULL SEASON Payment (Mid May) item
BI-WEEKLY Microgreens FULL SEASON Payment (Mid May)
$90

Bi-weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay for full season.

0
WEEKLY Microgreens MONTHLY payment (Mid May) item
WEEKLY Microgreens MONTHLY payment (Mid May)
$20

Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay monthly but commit to full season (May - September).

0
BI-WEEKLY Microgreens MONTHLY payment (Mid May) item
BI-WEEKLY Microgreens MONTHLY payment (Mid May)
$10

Weekly 4 oz of mixed organic microgreens by Countritude in Suffolk.
Pay monthly but commit to full season (May - September).

0
Add a donation for Hope for Suffolk

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