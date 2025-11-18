Here Is Hope Corporation

Hosted by

Here Is Hope Corporation

About this event

Hope for the Holidays

800 W Galveston St

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

General Admission
$10

Pre-order tickets now and skip the busy lines! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Kids 5 & under are free.

Photography
$10

Pre-purchase your holiday photos now, skip the busy line, and be done before the craziness of the season! Cost is per individual/group photo.

Raffle Ticket
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets in advance! Be entered in to win one of our amazing themed-baskets, gift cards, and more!

Add a donation for Here Is Hope Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!