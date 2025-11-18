Hope for the Holidays

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About this event
Pre-order tickets now and skip the busy lines! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Kids 5 & under are free.
Pre-purchase your holiday photos now, skip the busy line, and be done before the craziness of the season! Cost is per individual/group photo.
Purchase your raffle tickets in advance! Be entered in to win one of our amazing themed-baskets, gift cards, and more!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!