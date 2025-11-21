Hope for the Holidays: A HeARTfelt Giving Tree

A newly housed veteran, senior, or family with children steps into their new chapter with a warm, welcoming home filled with essentials that reflect comfort, dignity, and new beginnings — towels, dishes, bedding and blankets, fresh undergarments, personal care items, cleaning supplies, and everyday items that create ease and stability.





Impact:

Supports veterans, seniors, and families transitioning into housing by surrounding them with a space that feels safe, familiar, and truly their own.



