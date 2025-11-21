Hope for the Holidays: A HeARTfelt Giving Tree

Offered by
About this shop
Provide nourishing meals, weekly groceries, and fresh ingredients for families, seniors, and veterans who are building stability, caring for their health, and strengthening their daily rhythms.
Impact:
Households remain fueled, supported, and connected to resources that uplift their resilience and reflect the strength of their ongoing journey toward well-being.
Share warmth and comfort with veterans, seniors, and families with children facing colder months by offering gloves, hats, socks, coats, blankets, and other items that keep bodies warm and spirits lifted.
Impact:
Ensures that people who are navigating complex life transitions can stay warm, protected, and cared for as they continue moving forward.
A newly housed veteran, senior, or family with children steps into their new chapter with a warm, welcoming home filled with essentials that reflect comfort, dignity, and new beginnings — towels, dishes, bedding and blankets, fresh undergarments, personal care items, cleaning supplies, and everyday items that create ease and stability.
Impact:
Supports veterans, seniors, and families transitioning into housing by surrounding them with a space that feels safe, familiar, and truly their own.
Sponsor the creation of a story through Art from Ashes, CityHeART Radio, or the Youth Storytelling Summit — giving youth, veterans, seniors, and families a platform to share their strength, creativity, history, and dreams.
Impact:
Celebrates each storyteller’s courage and voice, offering space for reflection, healing, empowerment, and community connection.
A veteran, senior, or family with children moves through medical appointments, benefits, school systems, transportation, and other essential resources with a YOUConnect care partner who remains present, steady, and alongside them every step of the way.
Impact:
People move through the systems around them with clarity and confidence, feeling accompanied, respected, and supported in the goals they’ve chosen for themselves.
Provide tools, training, and encouragement for HeART Bridge volunteers who walk alongside families, veterans, seniors, and individuals carrying complex trauma — offering consistent presence, compassion, and partnership.
Impact:
Strengthens a caring network of community members who uplift others with empathy, connection, and genuine human companionship.
Support a participant in the WholeHeART WholeHealth program as they reconnect to medical care, emotional wellness, creative expression, and community belonging — with special emphasis on adults emerging from homelessness, including veterans and seniors.
Impact:
People build sustainable wellness routines with dignity, choice, and culturally humble support, strengthening their long-term health and personal empowerment.
Invest in the full CityHeART ecosystem — strengthening programs that uplift families with children, seniors, veterans, youth, storytellers, and adults rebuilding after trauma and transition.
Impact:
Ensures CityHeART continues to be a place of creativity, connection, stability, and love — a house full of YES where every person is welcomed, supported, and celebrated as they build the next chapter of their life.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!